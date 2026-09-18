Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Isn't Even At Its Destination Yet And It's Already Doubled Its Lifespan

Slowly making its way from Earth to its final destination 1.5 million miles away, NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope has decided that it wants to live! It has enjoyed its brief existence and wants more of that. Only just launched on August 30, NASA is now reporting that Roman has already doubled its expected lifespan. The space telescope, a triumph of engineering intended to discover billions (yes, billions) of new galaxies, is now expected to last for about 22 years instead of the original 10. The ground team in control of Roman did this in a very innovative way: by being good at their jobs.

See, after being launched into space by a SpaceX Falcon Heavy, Roman had to do a few of its own burns to put itself on course for Earth's Lagrange Point 2 (L2). This is an area where orbital centrifugal forces exactly counteract gravitational forces, allowing Roman to "park" itself there fuel-efficiently for its mission. Conducting a burn is a tricky process and doesn't always go smoothly, so when NASA planned out the voyage and budgeted fuel, it was prepared for things to go a bit wrong.

But sometimes in life, you just nail it. The space agency has now confirmed that its burn was so on-target that it used less than 10% of its fuel budget to achieve the trajectory, or just 40 pounds of its 441-pound budget. That fuel savings is enough for four more entire years of science. And the best part is, that's not even the best part.