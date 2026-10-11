Here's How Much 2021 Chevy Tahoes Have Depreciated In Five Years

The very first Chevrolet Tahoe was introduced for the 1995 model year, and since then, it has served as GM's standard-length full-size SUV. Today, it slots underneath the longer Suburban and above the smaller Chevrolet Traverse. The 2021 model year began the Tahoe's fifth generation, with a 210.7-inch body, an independent rear suspension, and 66% more cargo room behind the third row than the previous generation, which went from 15.3 to 25.5 cubic feet.

The 2021 Tahoe's engine options included a 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8, a 420-hp 6.2-liter V8 on the High Country, and a 277-hp 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6, with a total of six trims that ran from the LS, starting at $50,295 with destination, to the High Country, starting at $69,395. Five years later, Kelley Blue Book (KBB) fair purchase prices run from $31,000 for the LS to $39,900 for the Z71, while CarEdge has the average value of a 2021 model year Tahoe down 35.9%, from $63,814 to $40,895.

In a study covering March 2025 to February 2026, iSeeCars puts the Tahoe's five-year depreciation at 45.3%, second-lowest among large SUVs, against 52.1% for the segment and 41.8% for all vehicles. Both percentages sit below that large-SUV figure. In that same study, the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL came in at 48.0% and the Chevrolet Suburban at 49.7%. All in all, this is not as bad as the worst depreciating SUVs over the last five years, but is that enough of an incentive to actually buy a five-year-old Tahoe?