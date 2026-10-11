Here's How Much 2021 Chevy Tahoes Have Depreciated In Five Years

By Marko Mikulic
A front-end shot of a 2021 red Chevrolet Tahoe SUV parked in front of a Chevrolet dealership. Artistic Operations/Shutterstock
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The very first Chevrolet Tahoe was introduced for the 1995 model year, and since then, it has served as GM's standard-length full-size SUV. Today, it slots underneath the longer Suburban and above the smaller Chevrolet Traverse. The 2021 model year began the Tahoe's fifth generation, with a 210.7-inch body, an independent rear suspension, and 66% more cargo room behind the third row than the previous generation, which went from 15.3 to 25.5 cubic feet.

The 2021 Tahoe's engine options included a 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8, a 420-hp 6.2-liter V8 on the High Country, and a 277-hp 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6, with a total of six trims that ran from the LS, starting at $50,295 with destination, to the High Country, starting at $69,395. Five years later, Kelley Blue Book (KBB) fair purchase prices run from $31,000 for the LS to $39,900 for the Z71, while CarEdge has the average value of a 2021 model year Tahoe down 35.9%, from $63,814 to $40,895.

In a study covering March 2025 to February 2026, iSeeCars puts the Tahoe's five-year depreciation at 45.3%, second-lowest among large SUVs, against 52.1% for the segment and 41.8% for all vehicles. Both percentages sit below that large-SUV figure. In that same study, the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL came in at 48.0% and the Chevrolet Suburban at 49.7%. All in all, this is not as bad as the worst depreciating SUVs over the last five years, but is that enough of an incentive to actually buy a five-year-old Tahoe?

Why did the 2021 Chevy Tahoe lose so much value?

A front-left 3/4 of a white Chevrolet Tahoe parked in a car park. Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

The Tahoe's depreciation looks steep in pure dollar value mainly because it was expensive from the get-go. A depreciation rate of 35% to 45% translates into a loss of anywhere between $20,000 and $30,000, depending on the trim level. It sounds bad, but it is still better than most comparable SUVs.

The gap between the High Country and the cheapest LS trims is $19,100, but their KBB's fair purchase prices now put them only $8,200 above, at $39,200 versus $31,000. The market also worked against it. When these trucks were new, used-car prices were at record highs, and Manheim's index, which tracks what dealers pay at auction, peaked at 257.7 as 2021 ended. By June 2024 it read 196.1, a 23.9% drop, and the Tahoe's value fell with it. 

KBB's tracker has the 2021 Tahoe up $2,794 in 2023, then down $11,584 in 2024. The third reason for the Tahoe's steep depreciation curve is the 2025 refresh. Revealed in late 2023, it brought a cool new screen with Google and a gear selector mounted on the column, along with handling upgrades and a revised front end. A 2021 Tahoe has none of that, which can make it less desirable on the second-hand market.

The fourth reason is what buyers actually think of the 2021 Tahoe. The SUV averages just 2.6 out of 5 across 84 reviews on Edmunds, and 39% of them are one-star. KBB's consumer score for the Tahoe is higher at 3.4 out of 5, but only 50% of its reviewers actually recommend the truck. Consumer Reports has also recommended avoiding the 2021 Tahoe because of reliability issues.

Is a used 2021 Tahoe worth it now?

A front-end close-up shot of a black Chevy Tahoe parked outside. Photosvit/Getty Images

A strong argument for buying a used 2021 Tahoe is what it costs to run. CarEdge puts a Tahoe's maintenance and repairs at $9,967 over its first 10 years, which is $1,455 below the average SUV, with a 12.58% chance of a major repair within five years. The purchase price is also far lower than it was at launch. KBB's fair purchase prices run from $31,000 for the LS to $39,900 for the Z71. 

However, the downsides are the ongoing costs and reliability. According to CarEdge, insuring a Tahoe costs about $2,527 a year, and RepairPal rates it with a 3.5 out of 5 in reliability, which puts it 21st out of 26 midsize SUVs — not the most reassuring number. On average, you can expect to get between 16 and 24 mpg from the 2021 Tahoe, which also is not ideal for cost-conscious owners. Though, the 2021 Tahoe makes sense if you want a lot of space for activities, as it's one of the best sub-$30k SUVs in terms of interior space. 

Ultimately, if you genuinely need three rows of space, lots of cargo room, and the capabilities a big SUV gives you, a 2021 Tahoe can make sense in today's prices, especially if you manage to find a well-kept, low-mileage example under $30k. A quick look on Autotrader and Cars.com shows that buyers still have a wide selection of 2021 Tahoes to choose from across a broad range of prices and trims.

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