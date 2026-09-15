5 Sub-$30K Used SUVs Ranked By Interior Space

Brand-new cars are eye-wateringly expensive, with the average new car price in the U.S. in 2026 sitting around $50,000, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB). Compare that to the roughly $27,000 average for pre-owned cars quoted by the site, and going used just makes the most sense if money is tight. Fortunately, a budget of $30,000 is substantial enough to open the doors to a wide choice of used SUVs in good condition, including models with a fancy badge. Obviously, that doesn't necessarily include recent examples of full-size SUVs such as the GMC Yukon, Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Ford Expedition, Toyota Sequoia, or Nissan Armada. But attractive options — including some of the roomiest midsize SUVs, such as the Chevrolet Tahoe, Kia Telluride, and Honda Pilot — are more than within reach.

To narrow our search, we made sure that picks are not older than five years and have no more than 65,000 miles on the clock. We based this on the fact that drivers cover about 13,500 miles per year on average, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). This should also give you every confidence in the fact that your budget is enough to grab a model that still feels modern and has plenty of life left. If you're dead set on a large SUV, though, you could consider an early high-miler. Below, we've rounded up five three-row SUVs with big space for under $30,000 and ordered them from most to least spacious based on their maximum total passenger volume. To ensure consistency, all prices were sourced from CarGurus and based on current listings.