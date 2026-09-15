5 Sub-$30K Used SUVs Ranked By Interior Space
Brand-new cars are eye-wateringly expensive, with the average new car price in the U.S. in 2026 sitting around $50,000, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB). Compare that to the roughly $27,000 average for pre-owned cars quoted by the site, and going used just makes the most sense if money is tight. Fortunately, a budget of $30,000 is substantial enough to open the doors to a wide choice of used SUVs in good condition, including models with a fancy badge. Obviously, that doesn't necessarily include recent examples of full-size SUVs such as the GMC Yukon, Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Ford Expedition, Toyota Sequoia, or Nissan Armada. But attractive options — including some of the roomiest midsize SUVs, such as the Chevrolet Tahoe, Kia Telluride, and Honda Pilot — are more than within reach.
To narrow our search, we made sure that picks are not older than five years and have no more than 65,000 miles on the clock. We based this on the fact that drivers cover about 13,500 miles per year on average, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). This should also give you every confidence in the fact that your budget is enough to grab a model that still feels modern and has plenty of life left. If you're dead set on a large SUV, though, you could consider an early high-miler. Below, we've rounded up five three-row SUVs with big space for under $30,000 and ordered them from most to least spacious based on their maximum total passenger volume. To ensure consistency, all prices were sourced from CarGurus and based on current listings.
2021-2023 Chevrolet Tahoe: 179.7 cubic feet
The body-on-frame Chevrolet Tahoe is a large family hauler. Little surprise then, that it is the roomiest SUV on this list, offering an impressively spacious 179.7 cubic feet of passenger volume inside the cabin. This doesn't only mean that you have increased flexibility and can take more people along for the ride, but it also means that headroom and legroom aren't compromised. Front occupants get 42.3 inches of headroom, 44.5 inches of legroom, and 66.0 inches of shoulder room. In the second row, there's 38.9 inches of headroom, 42.0 inches of legroom, and 64.8 inches of shoulder room, while those in the third row will find 61.7 inches of shoulder room, 38.2 inches of headroom, and 34.9 inches of legroom, which is more than adequate for average-height adults.
Given that the fifth-gen Tahoe's length is stretched from 204 to some 211.3 inches, cargo space itself is as generous as you'd expect, with drivers getting 25.5 cubic feet with all of the seats up. This increases to 72.6 cubic feet with the third row folded down and further to 122.9 cubic feet with the middle seats tumbled forward, making the Tahoe one of the 2026 SUVs with the most cargo space. Price-wise, according to current listings on CarGurus, you'll need about $25,000 to $29,000 for a clean example of the current fifth-generation Tahoe with fewer than 65,000 miles on the clock.
2023-2025 Honda Pilot: 158.4 cubic feet
If you're looking to upgrade to a big SUV but aren't ready to go for a massive full-size SUV just yet, a midsize SUV is the obvious choice. Narrow the breadth down to the absolute roomiest, and the fourth-generation Honda Pilot produced from 2023 takes the crown as the sub-$30k midsize SUV with the most interior space. In eight-seat mode, its total passenger volume comes in at 158.4 cubic feet, which puts the Honda SUV only behind the more expensive 2026 Hyundai Palisade (161.9 cubic feet) in the segment.
With that, front passengers get a competitively generous 40.5 inches of headroom, 41 inches of legroom, and 61.9 inches of shoulder room. Maximum headroom in the second row is quoted at 40.2 inches, with legroom and shoulder room sitting at 40.8 and 61.7 inches, respectively. Those in the rearmost seats will find that the legroom in the third row is a little restricted compared to the first and second seating rows, at 32.5 inches. There's also plenty of headroom and shoulder room, at 39.3 and 59.5 inches.
Keep the third row of seats in place, and the Honda Pilot has 18.6 cubic feet of cargo-carrying capacity. Folding those down raises cargo room to 48.5 cubic feet, which expands to 87 cubic feet when the second row of seats is folded away. Looking through CarGurus' fourth-gen Pilot listings, the cheapest example we found of the eight-seater with a clean title and 60,000 miles was around $30,000.
2022-2025 Buick Enclave: 157.3 cubic feet
For a good while now, Buick has been shaping up to be GM's best value brand, managing to offer an even lower average transaction price than Chevrolet. Models like the Enclave help explain the brand's budget-friendly reputation better than most, and that applies whether you're buying new or used. CarGurus' listings show you can bag a clean Enclave with less than 65,000 miles on the clock from just over $17,000. That figure nets you a midsize three-row luxury SUV offering lots of space to stretch out in and plenty of equipment to enjoy.
Apart from an impressive total passenger space volume, post-2022 second-generation Enclave SUVs offer a generous 42.6 inches of headroom and 41.2 inches of legroom up front. There's fine legroom and headroom in the middle row too, with occupants getting 39.87 inches of headroom and 38.3 inches of legroom. But there's no such generous space for adults in the third-row seats. Those assigned make do with 37.62 inches of headroom and 33.5 inches of legroom.
At 207.6 inches in length, the current third-generation Enclave that launched for the 2025 model year is 2.82 inches longer than the second-generation model. It is also wider and taller than its predecessor, at 79.6 and 70.98 inches, respectively. By virtue of this increased exterior dimensions, there's a lot more room in the 2025 Enclave than the 2022-2024 versions, too. The front-row seats offer up to 42.6 cubic feet of front headroom and 44.29 inches of legroom, with mid-row occupants getting 39.96 inches of headroom and 41.46 inches of legroom. Those in the rearmost seats will have to compromise legroom (down to 32.13 inches), but headroom is up slightly to 38.27 inches.
2021-2025 Kia Telluride: 157.1 cubic feet
As we know, the 2027 Kia Telluride is slightly larger than its predecessor, having gained more than 2 inches in length and 1.2 cubic feet of total passenger volume. But with the 2027 Telluride only just recently coming to the new-car market, used examples are still too expensive for our $30,000 budget. This means that if you want Kia's largest SUV, you have to get the 2020-2025 Telluride versions, which currently start at around $20,000 on the used market.
Inside, the first-gen Telluride offers 40.9 inches of front headroom, 41.4 inches of legroom, and 61.6 inches of front shoulder room. Passengers in the middle row are treated to the same generous seating accommodations as those in the front — there's 40.2 inches of headroom, 42.4 inches of legroom, and 61.2 inches of shoulder room. The seats in the third row are not quite as generous as those of the first two, however, as there isn't as much head, leg, or shoulder room. Occupants get 38.1 inches of headroom, 31.4 inches of legroom, and 55.3 inches of shoulder room. As for cargo, there's 21 cubic feet behind the relatively tight third row with all seats occupied. Fold the third row down and you'll have 46 cubic feet to play with. If you still need more storage, you can fold down the second row to expand the cargo area to 87 cubic feet.
2021-2025 Hyundai Palisade: 155.3 cubic feet
Following a complete redesign for its second generation, the impressive Hyundai Palisade shot straight to the top of the midsize SUV segment and became the model with the most interior space, with a total passenger volume of 161.9 cubic feet. But just like the Telluride, used versions of the second-generation Palisade don't exist within our $30,000 budget just yet. However, the first-generation model sold between 2020 and 2025 packs 155.3 cubic feet and is priced within our budget, seeing as just a little over $19,000 will bag you a clean example showing fewer than 65,000 miles on CarGurus' marketplace.
While the 2021-2025 Palisade may not be as roomy as the second-gen version, it offers a huge amount of room for even the longest-legged people, with front occupants benefiting from 44.1 inches of legroom. Head and shoulder room are also good, at 40.7 and 61.2 inches, respectively (without sunroof). Middle row passengers aren't shortchanged on head or legroom, either. Those assigned the row do get 40.1 inches of headroom, 42.4 inches of legroom, and 60.8 inches of shoulder room. Space is a bit compromised in the third row, though, with headroom quoted at 37.8 inches, while leg and shoulder room sit at 31.4 and 55.2 inches, respectively.