A Year After The iPhone Debuted, Motorola Announced A New Honest-To-Goodness Car Phone

Technology is a strange thing. Once upon a time –- well, thousands of years ago -– it meant crashing an axe into pyrite to create fire. These days, it refers to advanced software that can alter images and drones that can capture 4K footage hundreds of feet up from the ground. There's probably an argument for the new Big Arch burger at McDonald's, too, but let's leave that one in the background for now.

Anyway, the advancement of technology has had a huge influence on shaping car interiors. This is perhaps most prevalent with infotainment systems, which are some of the features you use in your car the most. Back in 2008, before the dawn of cars with dashboard-wide displays (like the GLC EV, which has Mercedes' largest screen yet), we had wacky inventions like the Motorola M990 Smart Rider.

Effectively, this was a do-it-all car phone, which incorporated everything a driver needed for, er, driving. It could guide you home, store your favorite music albums, and keep you updated on your mail. On face value, it seemed like the perfect solution for yesteryear. But as you'll come to see, the Smart Rider was doomed from the start, thanks to a little-known product that launched a year before it did: the iPhone.