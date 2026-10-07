What's Your Favorite Dodge?

Did the Dodge Le Femme sell well? No, it did not. Was it just a pink and tan Dodge Royal Lancer? Yes, sure. But it is what this car represents that I find so cool.

Okay, maybe marketing a car to an entire class of people unable to work or engage with credit was always doomed, but I love that they tried. In the early history of automotive, cars were seen as quirky machines for fun. In that vein, men and women engaged cars for drives with friends to scenic areas or down specially built cruising roads. Automakers marketed their cars (especially early electric ones) to women specifically, as such cars were quiet, produced less soot and didn't require nearly breaking your arm to turn the motor over.

After that, we ladies were forgotten by the automotive industry. If you ever wonder why women don't have the same enthusiasm for cars as men historically, a large part has to do with how cars were advertised. Cars meant freedom and status to men, but for women, cars were just another appliance to complete household tasks. It's hard to be an enthusiast when it comes to, say, your washing machine or blender.

That's why I just love the La Femme. In 1954 someone at Dodge said "Hey, women exist. What about a car for them?" Now I am an entirely modern lady, but 1954 me would have been absolutely floored by a Dodge sedan in Dusty Rose pink with a gold badge and matching purse full of matching accessories. I don't even like carrying a purse, but I bet 1950s version of me wouldn't mind. The rosebud fabric interior is straight up adorable. Back then, if I had my own money and hadn't spent it all on quaaludes, this would be the car for me.