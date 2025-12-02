Ram For Men Fragrance Ad Proclaims 'This Won't Take Long,' But Female Voice-Over Actor Already Guessed That Part

It is starting to feel like Ram is specifically trolling us here at Jalopnik. Its new fragrance, which it calls "Ram, for men," is already sold out, probably thanks to a ridiculously corny ad that encapsulates Stellantis' Make Cringe Great Again campaign for its various brands, mainly Dodge, Jeep and Ram. We've already been called a "real website" by Ram's parent company because we named the Jeep Grand Wagoneer as the best car to have sex in, as featured in a recent Jeep ad, so we know a little bit about the birds and the bees. Or in this case, the rams and the also Rams.

I hate to break it to you, but this ad is not for a Sigma-male scent. After careful analysis from our resident speculative and fan-fiction readers, we've determined that this "Ram for Men" ad is for a different kind of male; one drawn directly from the Omegaverse. I see the vision, Ram.

Don't know what the Omegaverse is? Oh, my sweet summer child. It's a form of storytelling (very high-brow) where humans exist in a sexual hierarchy that allows for both genders to impregnate and be impregnated. There are Alphas, Betas and Omegas. Yes, it sounds exactly like what all the losers incels talk about, only this is fiction made mainly for and by women who took that twisted philosophy and turned it into even more twisted smut.

In Omegaverse stories, humans take on animal-like qualities usually related to canid behavior, but it can be any kind of animal the writer wants. Alpha males and females can impregnate Omega males and females (this interpretation of the term Alpha male makes bro podcasts much more entertaining) and this new scent from Ram is specifically for those Omegas looking for their Alpha.

Don't believe me? Let's break it down.