The Dodge La Femme Showed You Can't Buy Sales With Paint Alone

Marketing is tricky, but it's a huge part of how consumers make money-parting decisions, so every company that wants to sell anything must play the marketing game. Automakers included. While automakers today may have access to our internet browsing records, previous buying patterns, and pretty much any other data you can think of, things were very different in the 1950s. Still, Dodge was keen to try out a fresh new idea in an attempt to win over a frequently overlooked segment of the market. Women.

While men certainly loved their cars, women weren't so captivated. Instead of trying to manipulate them into liking what was already out there, Dodge decided to go about it the other way, and market a car specifically with the female motorist in mind. What followed was worth including in a list of the cringiest car marketing: the 1955 Dodge La Femme.

The La Femme was a tweaked version of Dodge's Royal Lancer hardtop. How did Dodge tilt the car toward women? It used a coat of pink paint (called Heather Rose), and pink floral fabric for the seats. Oh, and a range of exciting new accessories came with the La Femme, such as matching change purses, cigarette lighters, and wet-weather gear. But slapping a layer of pink onto a contemporary Dodge didn't captivate the female population of America as well as Dodge's marketing department hoped.