Gas Station Owner Caught Scamming Customers With Changing Prices Ordered To Pay $17,500 Fine

Despite the modern economy being built on scams and the scammers not even being shy about it anymore, false advertising is, believe it or not, still against the law in America. And as much as I'd like to report that it is Silicon Valley, Wall Street, or Big Pharma that has finally received their comeuppance, it is instead a shady gas station owner in Ocean County, New Jersey, who is learning a lesson the hard way. Baby steps, right?

Rajinder Chandi, who owns three gas stations, is being slapped with a $17,500 fine after customers were charged more for fuel at the pump than his stations advertise on those big signs visible from the road. Going forward, the prices on the pump screens must match the ones displayed in big numbers on the sign, and any pump repairs can only be done by "certified vendors," according to News 12.

Even without gas station operators sneakily working in their own premiums, fuel prices have been skyrocketing. At the moment I'm writing this, the national average for a gallon of regular costs $4.37, according to AAA. Some drivers are putting regular gas into their cars that call for premium, manufacturer recommendations be damned. Anything to save a dollar at the pump.