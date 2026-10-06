Inside Indonesia's Wild And Extreme Modified-Vespa Subculture

Modding is a fairly common practice for Vespa owners worldwide. You could say Vespa started the trend of thinking outside of the box, after spending its first decade building weird racing models for record-making runs. The company even built a tiny tactical war machine for the French army. For the common person, there is the famous British modding trend, with its overwhelming collective of lights or shiny add-ons placed artistically on the scooter's front fairing, as well as Vespas made to sail across the English Channel. Vespa owners take care to make these notorious two-wheeled steeds their own. In Indonesia, the same applies, except for a widespread network of owners known as Rebel Riders, who take their mods to the literal extreme.

These Vespas don't look like Vespas at all. The riders who construct what can only be called creative forms of transport refer to them as "Extreme Vespas." They're imaginative – made from just about anything from sheet metal, bamboo, and rubber, to a literal tree branch. Some are built to be capable of transporting one or two riders, while others can carry upward of eight at a time. These Vespas are erected with questionable rigidity, and safety isn't really a priority. In several videos and photos of these creations, the tires are worn down to the treads or completely blown out, but there are dozens of others there to help. The only thing that makes them a Vespa is the 98 cc engine.