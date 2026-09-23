The French Army Tapped Vespa To Make This Tiny Tactical War Machine For Its Paratroopers

World War II wasn't without its own variety of two-wheeled machines as motorcycles from fighting countries took up arms for the cause. Post-war, another albeit unexpected two-wheeled vehicle was called up for another conflict in a far-away country: the Vespa.

When the French Military came to Vespa for help, the country was already deep in conflict in the jungles of Vietnam during the First Indochina War. Vespas were already considered to be rather rugged and dependable by owners, and France was in desperate need for a small, lightweight military vehicle that its paratroopers could use to navigate that jungle nightmare more easily, with considerable fire power. The Italian-based company answered the call and designed the Vespa 150 TAP. "TAP" stood for "Truppe Aero Portate" or airborne troops.

Piaggio's French factory, Ateliers de Construction de Motocycles et d'Automobiles (ACMA), would produce this new, more rugged 150cc Vespa for war. Its base was its 150 VL3 scooter, available in either a camouflage sand or green color. The Italians replaced the VL3's problematic 150cc rectangular engine with a new 150cc square engine which ideally rattled less at idle. This engine had a smaller bore, and slightly longer pistons which not only reduced the rattle, but also allowed for slightly better fuel consumption, getting up to 124 miles of range — ideal for wartime conditions. The TAP 150 would begin production at ACMA a year before it began building Vespa's 400 automobile.