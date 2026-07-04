Vespa Spent Its First Decade Trying Its Hand At Racing Which Resulted In Some Weird-Ass Models And Record-Making Runs

You don't think of a Vespa competing on a race track like its Italian counterparts, Ducati and Ferrari, but the little Italian scooter did have a stint of tearing up rubber, setting records and claiming victories thanks to Piaggio Group's need to advertise its brand-spanking new scooter. The results were some wicked fast, yet supremely odd-looking racing machines that left a mark on the two-wheeled world.

Shortly after World War II, the Piaggio Group, which had been making wartime planes, faced a new uphill battle; finding its peace-time identity. With a destroyed factory and no real need for planes post-war, they opted to find a smaller production solution. The direction from Enrico Piaggio was to create a simple two-wheeled machine. The goal was a simple vehicle anyone could ride without getting dirty. Designer Corradino d'Ascanio, a noted non-fan of motorcycles, was set with the task to design something that would fit that description and thus the MP6 prototype was born. Its wasp-like looks (and eventual wasp-like sound with a 98 cc two-stroke engine) would lend the scooter its permanent name: Vespa, Italian for wasp.

Vespa released its first production 98 model in 1946, and it wasn't long after that it took the little scooter to the track. Motorcycle companies were doing the same thing as a way to advertise their machines, so why not this cute little scoot? And it did. Piaggio debuted the 98 Corsa (the first racing version of the Vespa) at the Viareggio Circuit in 1947. It would later win the scooter category in the Naples Grand Prix, as well as the hill climb at Rocca di Papa in Rome.