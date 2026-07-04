Vespa Spent Its First Decade Trying Its Hand At Racing Which Resulted In Some Weird-Ass Models And Record-Making Runs
You don't think of a Vespa competing on a race track like its Italian counterparts, Ducati and Ferrari, but the little Italian scooter did have a stint of tearing up rubber, setting records and claiming victories thanks to Piaggio Group's need to advertise its brand-spanking new scooter. The results were some wicked fast, yet supremely odd-looking racing machines that left a mark on the two-wheeled world.
Shortly after World War II, the Piaggio Group, which had been making wartime planes, faced a new uphill battle; finding its peace-time identity. With a destroyed factory and no real need for planes post-war, they opted to find a smaller production solution. The direction from Enrico Piaggio was to create a simple two-wheeled machine. The goal was a simple vehicle anyone could ride without getting dirty. Designer Corradino d'Ascanio, a noted non-fan of motorcycles, was set with the task to design something that would fit that description and thus the MP6 prototype was born. Its wasp-like looks (and eventual wasp-like sound with a 98 cc two-stroke engine) would lend the scooter its permanent name: Vespa, Italian for wasp.
Vespa released its first production 98 model in 1946, and it wasn't long after that it took the little scooter to the track. Motorcycle companies were doing the same thing as a way to advertise their machines, so why not this cute little scoot? And it did. Piaggio debuted the 98 Corsa (the first racing version of the Vespa) at the Viareggio Circuit in 1947. It would later win the scooter category in the Naples Grand Prix, as well as the hill climb at Rocca di Papa in Rome.
When Vespa's design and track days get a lot more interesting
The 98 model — already subtly modified with a smaller shield fairing, smaller handlebars, and a more ventilated engine casing for cooling — was further modified to tackle circuit racing resulting in the 98 Corsa "Circuit." But competition from Morini and MV Agusta in the 100 cc class created a need for a bigger engine for a broader competitive field in the 125 cc class. So Piaggio evolved the 98 into the Super Sport, with a larger 125 cc two-stroke engine that would go on to notch a few victories for the Italian manufacturer in its steel-bodied version. Another aluminum version was built, but struggled as the metal wasn't rigid, making for an unstable machine at higher speeds.
The 1950s ushered in a new design era for Vespa's racing bikes, which emerged sporting an aeronautical homage to the company's roots. Piaggio introduced a newer Super Sport which again featured the 125 cc two-stroke engine for power. But this scooter's design appeared to be more bike-like. This machine was constructed of aluminum alloy and alloy rivets, much like a plane. It also sported a tank bubble between the seat and handlebars that is indeed part of the larger fuel tank incorporated to cover longer distances. The handlebars were now lower than the original Vespas, with fairing now above and in front of the handlebars much like race bikes of the time. This more endurance-built craft was capable of a top speed of 80 mph and claimed several victories, including a 1-2 finish at the Bologna Grand Prix with riders Giuseppe Cau and Dino Mazzoncini.
Vespas are winners, but what else?
Piaggio had seemingly found success in racing its Vespas, but there were more wins to take and records to make. The brand also had a beef to quash with Innocenti, another Italian scooter company, whom defeated Piaggio in the first national motor scooter race at Circuito di Genova in 1948. Piaggio's Vespas earned its valor back with a win the following year at a Naples track, but that wasn't enough. It fueled the creation of the Super Sport Montlhery.
Piaggio took the Montlhery with three of its riders to France's Montlhery circuit where they proceeded to break 17 world records including the fastest average speeds in over an hour, 100 miles, 500 miles, 1000 km and 10 hours. The record-making bike didn't look much like a bike, rather car-like thanks to the tall front and rear ends with sculpted fairings to help direct wind to maintain those higher speeds.
If the Montlhery wasn't odd-looking enough, its successor, the Siluro, took a huge left turn from the original scooter design. The Siluro, or "torpedo" when translated, looked more like a rocket or a jet car. There were two versions that were simultaneously tested to see which one would reach a stable high speed, which in one there was a forward facing driver, while the other the "driver" would be on his knees.
Powering the torpedo-like scooter was a two-stroke single cylinder engine with opposed horizontal pistons producing a whopping 18 hp, that also ran on alcohol. How it worked is the single shaft had two pistons that would push towards the center, each operated with its own carburetor. This odd machine was purpose-built to beat the "standing kilometer" record, running 100 meters from a stop. The Siluro beat the record in 1951 reaching an average average speed of 171 km/h (106 mph) in 20.24 seconds.
The last checkered flag
Eventually, Piaggio's speed-chasing days came to a conclusion and the Vespa was returned to a more scooter-like form. The newly minted 125 6 Giorni was a durable and fast machine that could take on the elements, and was promptly entered into endurance-like races to prove Vespa's clout. This particular version wore a more durable frame and included a spot for a spare tire. It would win the National Trophy, and earned nine gold medals amongst its entries in the 26th International Six Days Trial (now the International Six Days Enduro) event. Apparently that was enough winning and record making for Piaggio, who withdrew its Vespas from racing shortly after.
Some thirty years later, Piaggio considered a return to racing and had begun building potential entries for the Paris-Dakar race. The project was scrapped, along with three of the four rally Vespa prototypes built specifically for the event.
Considering the efforts Piaggio had made to rack up so many wins and records, it would have been interesting to see how the company would have incorporated its experimental engineering to its scooters through the decades. But maybe it was for the best. Vespa is world-renowned, as displayed by the turnout for the scooter's 80th birthday. And though Piaggio may not enter its Vespas nor demonstrate its innovative skills in racing as a manufacturer today, luckily we don't have to leave its fate to imagination. As YouTube will show, people have and will always find a way to race something with wheels.