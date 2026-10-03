A Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder Broke A 20-Year Old Auction Record

That very rare Bugatti was a 1-of-6 Bugatti "Kellner Coach" Royale, which sold for £5,500,000 ($9,867,000 at the time) at a Christie's auction at Royal Albert Hall in the United Kingdom in November of 1987 (via Classic and Sports Car). Ironically, it was built during the Great Depression in 1930, so one has to wonder if there's some kind of underlying connection between ultra-high-value cars built or sold during widespread economic despair.

But boy, those Brits had no idea what was in store for 2008 — the black Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder sold for a cool $10.9 million at an RM Sotheby's auction in Maranello, Italy. That may be only 5.7 million in 1987 dollars, but still, one hell of a sum. However, that still wasn't the previous biggest sum, which went to a '62 250 GTO that sold in 1990 for roughly $10.7 million with commission, though the buyer reportedly never paid for it. Interestingly, a very similar '62 250 GTO burst into flames at Goodwood a few years back — which was valued at an eye-drenching $70 million.

Eye-watering figures have been the main showpiece of any Ferrari with GT in its badge since, as yet another '62 250 GTO went for $48.4 million in 2018 at a RM Sotheby's Monterey auction. Even a much-newer (but still rare) '80s GTO fetched $11.5 million at Monterey earlier this year — one of our readership's favorite cars from the 1980s.

It seems like that '61 convertible owned by James Coburn set a hell of a precedent for auction figures, showing that a little rarity mixed with a lot of rich folks with nothing better to do will continue to pump these cars' values to the stratosphere, through economic thick and thin.