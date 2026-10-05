The Pros And Cons Of Electromagnetic Brakes

Do you tow a trailer that has conventional hydraulic brakes, and are you thinking of installing electromagnetic brakes instead? Electric trailer brakes do hold several advantages over conventional brakes, such as the fact they require less maintenance and are relatively easy to install. They also work faster than hydraulic trailer brakes, which activate when the trailer pushes against the tow vehicle, causing more pressure on the hydraulic fluid, and squeezing the shoes against the drum. That can be accomplished much more quickly with an electrical current. Electric trailer brakes are also hundreds of dollars cheaper than conventional hydraulic trailer brakes. However, they cause a greater drain on your battery and alternator, and aren't ideal for heavier commercial trailers, unless you go for a hybrid electric braking system over a hydraulic one.

Another kind of electromagnetic brakes are eddy current brakes, often seen on heavy trucks and buses. These work as supplementary brakes that handle most of the braking without causing any friction wear, prolonging the life of your conventional brakes and reducing brake fade. They are versatile enough to work with disc brakes or drum brakes, which are still used my lots of semi-trucks. Since they aren't designed to work on their own, they represent an additional cost, though they may pay for themselves when you take into account how much longer your pads or shoes may last. Additionally, they can be heavy and may also produce a greater drain on your alternator and batteries, depending on how they are built.