Here's Why Semi Trucks Still Use Drum Brakes

Most modern cars stopped using drum brakes years ago, adopting disc brakes for their improved performance and heat resistance. Those sound like pretty good reasons, so you'd think they'd be just as important for semi drivers. You'd think wrong, though. Many big rigs still rely on drum brakes, and it mostly has to do with budgeting. Drum brakes are generally less expensive and less difficult to maintain and repair, which is vital for an industry as price-sensitive as trucking.

It's especially important now that the industry is grappling with a combination of high tariffs, low rates, and a declining workforce. This year's layoffs at Mack Trucks were blamed on tariffs, for example. These factors, among others, have also drastically lowered profit margins and increased operating costs (excluding fuel) to a historic high point, according to a recent study from the American Transport Research Institute.

The fact of the matter is that, in the real world, the weights of disc and drum brakes are now approaching parity for big-rig fleets, while costs are dropping in many cases. Remember, too, that the higher initial cost for discs tends to be set off by their lower overall cost of ownership. Yet beyond money and momentum — as in fleets that simply prefer doing things the way they always have — there are still some cases where drum brakes make sense.