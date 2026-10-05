Federal EV Tax Breaks Vanished, But Taxpayer Dollars Still Aid Charging Infrastructure

When President Donald Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law on July 4, 2025, it sparked quite a few debates. As far as the auto industry is concerned, Trump's Big Beautiful Bill is turning out to be something of a mixed bag. Although it brought along tax breaks on auto loans, the bill also marked the end of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, which is no longer available for vehicles acquired after September 30, 2025. Many states, though, offer their own incentives and rebates in 2026.

While it's been a year since the EV tax credits vanished, there's still a federal initiative called the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program to help states build more charging stations. The NEVI program was established in 2021 as part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), signed by President Joe Biden, and set aside $5 billion to be allocated from FY2022 through FY2026. But the program came under scrutiny as soon as Trump took office last year.

Without getting too much into the weeds, the NEVI program, run by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), provides states with funding for up to 80% of eligible project costs, including the acquisition, installation, operation, and maintenance of EV chargers. But one of the first things the Trump administration did back in February 2025 when it went after EV projects was suspend the NEVI program.