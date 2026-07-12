Here's What The R/T Badge On A Dodge Charger Actually Means

High-performance Dodge vehicles have been displaying the R/T badge since the late 1960s, when it debuted on the 1967 Dodge Coronet R/T that muscled up with your choice of the 440-cubic-inch Magnum V8 with 375 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque or the 426 Elephant Hemi good for at least 425 horses. The letters were a way to signal the car's performance, sort of the way GTO did at the start for the Pontiac Tempest. All that said, the Charger welcomed an R/T trim the next year, for 1968, so folks have had some 50 years to figure out what those letters mean.

First off, R/T doesn't refer to Rapid Transit, although gearheads can be excused for the confusion. The Rapid Transit System was used to advertise go-fast models from Dodge's corporate cousin, Plymouth, in the 1970s. Nor does it have to do with Racing Technology. Again, there is the somewhat similar-sounding SRT badging for select Stellantis models — signifying their origins in the Street and Racing Technology department, now being revived by the new leader of Stellantis North America. Rally Touring, Racing Team, and various scatological explanations are off the mark as well.

The definitive answer comes from Dodge itself. Right in the FAQs section for the 2026 Charger family — now showcasing the Dodge Charger Sixpack R/T 4-Door — it says: "On Dodge Brand muscle cars, R/T stands for Road and Track, highlighting that the vehicle in question has the performance features needed to compete in street and track racing." Of course, you can be sure that's only referring to legal street racing events like the Dodge-powered Roadkill Nights, right?