Marilyn Monroe Was Discovered Inside A Hollywood Actor's Target Drone Factory

Marilyn Monroe probably had no idea she was on her way to becoming a Hollywood star in 1945. At the time, she was 19, and with her husband in the Merchant Marine, she took a job at a Van Nuys, California, factory. Then known as Norma Jeane Dougherty, she spent part of her 10-hour days assembling unmanned aircraft for the military used as aerial targets. Yes, the U.S. military was using drones way before most people realize – and wants another million in the next three years.

The factory, operated by the Radioplane Company, was founded by actor and aviator Reginald Denny. Also a former Royal Air Force and stunt pilot, Denny became the "Prince of Drones" after being grounded by his studio.

It was June 1945 when the Army sent photographer, Sgt. David Conover of its 1st Motion Picture Unit to capture some of Radioplane's operations, and, unsurprisingly, Conover noticed Monroe. Pre-fame Monroe had already received recognition for her looks: Radioplane crowned her "queen" of its company, giving her a $50 war bond.

Conover would help Monroe sign with her first modeling agency, which we'll explain in more detail below. By 1947, Monroe was acting in her debut film: "Dangerous Years."