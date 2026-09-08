The US Army Was Using Drones Way Before Most People Realize

The collective image of drone warfare moves around, shifting between an MQ-9 Reaper firing a Hellfire missile from 20,000 feet and a DJI drone jerry-rigged with an artillery shell flying into a Russian conscript in Ukraine. While those sorts of ideas might seem relatively modern, the truth is that the U.S. Army was experimenting with armed unmanned aerial vehicles as early as World War I.

For the duration of the Great War, the Entente feared that the German Empire would grind its war effort to a halt with strategic Zeppelin bombing raids and U-boat naval blockades. And that fear was inherited by the United States when the country entered the conflict. An inventor in Dayton, Ohio, seemingly had a solution for the Entente's problems: the Kettering Aerial Torpedo.

The brainchild of Charles F. Kettering, nicknamed the Bug, was basically a pilotless wooden biplane with close to a 15-foot wingspan. According to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, the weapon was propelled by a 40-horsepower 4-cylinder engine built by the Detroit-based De Palma Manufacturing Company, founded by 1915 Indy 500 winner Ralph DePalma. For its one-way sortie, the Bug would be loaded with 180 pounds of high explosive. The weapon was then placed onto a four-wheeled dolly, where it would launch into the sky off a portable rail track.