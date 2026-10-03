Could China Beat The U.S. To Re-Introducing Supersonic Commercial Flight To The World?

There's a lot of exciting activity around commercial supersonic flights again. NASA is beginning to fly its X-59 prototype, designed to reduce the power of sonic booms so overland flights will be acceptable. Aviation startup Boom Supersonic is developing its own prototype, the XB-1, on the way to creating a sustainable airliner called the Overture. From the regulatory side, the FAA has proposed loosening its ban on overland supersonic flights provided the operator can prove the booms don't exceed a certain threshold. As exciting as that all is, though, the U.S. does find itself once again in a race with, you guessed it, China. And right now, it's not clear who's ahead.

A joint venture between Tianmushan Laboratory and Beihang University is getting ready to start flying its own prototype, the TMS-10. Popular Science reported in September that it was in its final assembly stages and preparing for a maiden flight by year's end. The goal is to create an airliner that can hit Mach 2 with 10 to 15 passengers who have money to burn. Its forward wing (or "canard") and T-tail are engineered not so much to reduce sonic booms as prevent them from combining into a single, larger boom. In theory, keeping smaller booms separate will be less dangerous for those on the ground.

Meanwhile, China's state-owned airplane manufacturer, Comac, is working on its own supersonic model, the C949. Per FlightGlobal, the aim here is an airliner that can fly at around Mach 1.7, reach 6,800 miles of range (well over that of the Concorde), and carry up to 48 passengers. Comac has given itself quite a bit of lead time here, targeting a 2049 date for commercial operation.

In addition, Comac appears to be taking everybody else's ideas and throwing them at the C949. It claims it will use boom refraction, utilizing atmospheric effects to "bounce" the boom away from the ground before reaching it; it also claims it will keep its booms split apart. The former is what Boom Supersonic is developing, and the latter is what the TMS-10 and NASA's X-59 are doing. Oh, it will also have a concave midsection, which should also reduce booms. Just try everything!