The Trump Administration seems to really hate the Transportation Security Administration. First the government shutdown robbed TSA agents of their pay, then it led airports to consider privatizing the workers entirely — and that's not to mention what a change in shoe-removal rules would do to our nation's most patriotic feet fetishists. Now, the administration is making things even worse for TSA workers by taking away their ability to sit. It seems the official stance of the Trump White House is that if you have time to lean, you have time to clean.

CNN reported on the change, which affects TSA agents who check IDs and boarding passes before flyers enter the Penis Detector. TSA says this is a "welcome change" and created "a welcoming and professional environment for travelers," which sounds like every grocery store manager who won't let checkout clerks sit. The TSA union, however, isn't on board — the group says its chairs are "basic ergonomic and safety support for officers," and says their removal violates "basic safety and common decency for the workforce."