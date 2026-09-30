Elon Musk And Delta's Ed Bastian Are Fighting, Y'all

Not many people are happy with Delta these days. Most of the anger has to do with CEO Ed Bastian's decision to raise prices significantly without doing much to improve the flying experience. One Medallion member I know even flew United recently, because the same international first class flight on Delta would have cost $10,000 more. No one's being forced to fly first class, true, but that's still ridiculous. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's issues with Bastian don't necessarily have to do with Delta costing more and delivering less, though. No, Elon's mad Delta won't use Starlink, and now he's calling for Bastian's job.

To understand how we got there, though, we first need to start with a post from the travel blog View from the Wing titled "Delta CEO Reportedly Trashes Elon Musk To Explain Rejecting Starlink—"It's All True What They Say About Him." So we already aren't starting off on the most flattering note. And while most of the post focuses on Delta's decision to go with Amazon instead of XAISpacexTesla, the real meat of the story comes closer to the end. View from the Wing quotes — unsubstantiated, it's important to note — remarks supposedly by Bastian to employees, as cited by aviation watchdog JonNYC on X":