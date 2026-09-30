Elon Musk And Delta's Ed Bastian Are Fighting, Y'all
Not many people are happy with Delta these days. Most of the anger has to do with CEO Ed Bastian's decision to raise prices significantly without doing much to improve the flying experience. One Medallion member I know even flew United recently, because the same international first class flight on Delta would have cost $10,000 more. No one's being forced to fly first class, true, but that's still ridiculous. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's issues with Bastian don't necessarily have to do with Delta costing more and delivering less, though. No, Elon's mad Delta won't use Starlink, and now he's calling for Bastian's job.
To understand how we got there, though, we first need to start with a post from the travel blog View from the Wing titled "Delta CEO Reportedly Trashes Elon Musk To Explain Rejecting Starlink—"It's All True What They Say About Him." So we already aren't starting off on the most flattering note. And while most of the post focuses on Delta's decision to go with Amazon instead of XAISpacexTesla, the real meat of the story comes closer to the end. View from the Wing quotes — unsubstantiated, it's important to note — remarks supposedly by Bastian to employees, as cited by aviation watchdog JonNYC on X":
"We do not want to be with Elon Musk. Trust me."
Side note: at a different, earlier event, Ed also said that [Delta] did test with starlink, but did not want to partner with Elon. "If you know his reputation, it's all true what they say about him."
Moooooom, someone's being mean to me online
He will lose his job over this— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2026
Elon was promptly tagged on X regarding the article, and — while you might think the richest man in the world would have too much going on in his life to keep up with his mentions — he definitely saw it. As you can see in the screenshot above, he responded calmly and rationally. Wait, never mind. Musk responded saying, "He will lose his job over this."
Ed Bastian doesn't seem all that concerned about being thought likable. He's obsessed with profits and was behind Delta's recent announcement that it plans to use AI to charge as much for tickets as it can possibly get away with and called Trump's second term "a breath of fresh air" for its potential to roll back consumer-friendly regulations. On the other hand, you might struggle to find someone more controversial — or outright disliked — than Elon Musk right now, and he's managed to acquire far more power and influence than any one person should ever have.
Thankfully, you don't have to pick a side in this particular showdown. It's perfectly acceptable to kick back on your couch, grab a comfy blanket, and break out the largest bowl of popcorn you can find. I won't pretend I know exactly how this rumble's going to go down, but at the very least, we're guaranteed at least one of them will come out of this looking way worse than the other. It's also entirely possible this whole thing will fizzle out and go nowhere, but I'd like to think that won't happen. If everything has to be on fire, we at least deserve a little drama to keep us entertained.