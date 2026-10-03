Here's How Much A 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Has Depreciated In 5 Years

A luxury brand for less — that was the thinking behind the 2019 model-year introduction of the subcompact Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan in the U.S. The idea was to get buyers to spend Camry money on a vehicle with a three-pointed star. It was a short-lived experiment that lasted only a few model years, ultimately ceding lineup space to the pricier CLA after Mercedes axed the A-Class after 2022.

For the 2021 model year, this meant spending at least $34,700 for the base A 220 with destination. But that's not the price you'll pay in 2026 for a used one. Thanks to the wonders of depreciation, you might be able to cut that original MSRP in half. A 5-year-old vehicle can be a sweet spot for used car shoppers, thanks to a balance of cost and relative newness.

To get a better look at today's valuations for the cheapest new Mercedes from 2021, we'll examine depreciation estimates from Kelley Blue Book (KBB) and iSeeCars. We'll also compare current A-Class valuations against the BMW 2 Series. Normally, the A3 would also be a contender, but Audi skipped production in 2021. A review of dealer listings on AutoTrader will also help assess the accuracy of the depreciation findings. All MSRPs mentioned here include factory destination charges.