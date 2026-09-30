The most annoying problem I have caused by working on my own car (so far) is failing to apply a sufficient amount of silicone lubricant to the rubber bushings when I upgraded my Mini's rear sway bar. Sometimes when I'm driving my Mini, I feel like Mr. Krabs after he gives SpongeBob the squeaky boots in that one episode — you know, when he basically has a psychotic break and snaps? Let's just say I now intimately understand the importance of sufficient lubrication.

In order to amend this mistake, I have to drop the rear subframe, and I, as someone who lives in an apartment in the heart of Los Angeles, don't frequently have access to the time or tools necessary to accomplish this task. It's either going to be annoying and labor-intensive to fix it myself, or expensive to pay someone else to do it.

Initially, the squeaking only occurred on chilly mornings, but lately it has been ever-present. It's a loud, embarrassing racket that often requires explaining my mechanical faux pas to passengers, and I know it's audible outside of the car, which also doesn't feel great. Thankfully, it's just an annoying noise, and it doesn't keep the car from operating just fine, but still, it drives me nuts. What's the most annoying problem you caused by working on your own car?