What Was The First Major Wrenching Project You Attempted?

Cars are expensive to buy, and the ones that aren't expensive to buy are the ones that are expensive to keep running. Having the skillset, tools, patience, and intestinal fortitude necessary to work on one's own car is a tall order, especially now that modern cars have about six million new and exciting ways to go wrong, but it is an empowering feeling. If you happen to have an older car, wrenching can be a slightly less intimidating task, but it's still one that you really don't want to mess up. If I were Calvin and Hobbes' dad, I'd say "it builds character," which is code for "it can be hard, frustrating, expensive, and an opportunity to learn something new."

So then, that leads me to the question of the day: what was the first major wrenching project you ever attempted? Share your automotive origin story in the comments section below.