What Was The First Major Wrenching Project You Attempted?
Cars are expensive to buy, and the ones that aren't expensive to buy are the ones that are expensive to keep running. Having the skillset, tools, patience, and intestinal fortitude necessary to work on one's own car is a tall order, especially now that modern cars have about six million new and exciting ways to go wrong, but it is an empowering feeling. If you happen to have an older car, wrenching can be a slightly less intimidating task, but it's still one that you really don't want to mess up. If I were Calvin and Hobbes' dad, I'd say "it builds character," which is code for "it can be hard, frustrating, expensive, and an opportunity to learn something new."
So then, that leads me to the question of the day: what was the first major wrenching project you ever attempted? Share your automotive origin story in the comments section below.
My first major wrenching project was upgrading my rear anti-sway bar
The first major wrenching project I attempted was swapping my 2017 Mini Cooper S's rear anti-sway bar out for a thicker one to liven up its driving experience. While it wasn't necessarily the most intrepid project I could tackle, it was one that I felt comfortable with, and my friend who wrenches regularly said he'd help me.
So, we jacked the rear up, broke out the Torx bits, and got to work. I eventually dropped the rear subframe, removed the stock sway bar, replaced it with my upgraded 24 mm adjustable sway bar, and bolted everything back in place. The task took longer than I expected, but I walked away feeling capable and proud. Sadly, it wasn't until later that I realized I didn't apply enough lubricant to the new rubber bushings, so my rear suspension still squeaks when it gets cold. Can't win 'em all. That's enough from me though, share your stories below!