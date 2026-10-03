Comparing The MSRP And Features Of The Toyota RAV4 Vs. Its Competitors

As you may know, the Toyota RAV4 is quite an in-demand compact SUV, and it received a significant redesign for 2026. The segment, however, is fairly crowded with entries like the Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-50, Hyundai Tucson, and more, all offering their fair share of value to buyers. So, let's find out how the new RAV4 stacks up against them in terms of price and equipment levels.

Depending on which 2026 RAV4 (Toyota sells hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions) you're looking at, pricing and trim levels vary. For example, the hybrid RAV4 starts at $31,900 for the base LE trim while the base SE plug-in hybrid starts at $41,500, excluding the $1,595 destination and handling fee. Even though there are a total of six trim levels for the hybrid RAV4, Toyota limits that choice to four in the plug-in hybrid version.

Stepping up from the hybrid's LE trim is the $34,700 SE, which then progresses to the $36,100 XLE Premium, $39,900 Woodland, and the $41,300 XSE. Rounding out the non-PHEV RAV4 lineup is the top-spec Limited trim with an MSRP of $43,300. If you decide not to go with a base SE, your options in the PHEV portfolio are the $45,300 Woodland, $47,200 XSE, and the range-topping $48,500 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport.