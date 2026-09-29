There are a lot of car movies out there. Some are built around cars, some use their cars well, others make cars part of the family. But those aren't always really art — they can be entertaining, they can be a great way to kill an hour and a half, but they don't exactly belong in the MoMA or the Louvre. Today, though, we talk about another genre of automotive cinema: The real artsy stuff. What's the most beautiful car film out there?

There are some really great picks available here, so we're not going to limit things too hard. If you think "Tokyo Drift" is the prettiest car movie ever made, then by god, make it your answer. But if your tastes are a little more erudite then I'm all the more excited to hear about your picks. What's the most visually stunning, the most well-crafted, the best-looking movie that heavily features cars?