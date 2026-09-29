What's The Most Beautiful Car Film?
There are a lot of car movies out there. Some are built around cars, some use their cars well, others make cars part of the family. But those aren't always really art — they can be entertaining, they can be a great way to kill an hour and a half, but they don't exactly belong in the MoMA or the Louvre. Today, though, we talk about another genre of automotive cinema: The real artsy stuff. What's the most beautiful car film out there?
There are some really great picks available here, so we're not going to limit things too hard. If you think "Tokyo Drift" is the prettiest car movie ever made, then by god, make it your answer. But if your tastes are a little more erudite then I'm all the more excited to hear about your picks. What's the most visually stunning, the most well-crafted, the best-looking movie that heavily features cars?
I'm a fan of Pluspy
The easy answer here is "C'etait un rendez-vous," the French art film filmed by sticking a camera on a Mercedes 450SEL and racing it through Paris, but I'm going to pick something weirder: "Pluspy," Keiichi Tsuchiya's street racing videos recorded for the eponymous tuning shop. The shop is +P, and the first film is occasionally called "The Togue," which can make it a little tough to find the video proper — especially in the highest possible quality. The above video is the first in the series, but the rest are out there.
My vote for the prettiest automotive film is the "Pluspy" series, specifically "The Togue." If you haven't seen it, give it a watch — but, before you do, leave your own picks for the best-looking car movie down in the comments. I'll select my favorites later on in the week. Bonus points for movies I haven't seen!