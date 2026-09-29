What To Do When Car Repair Shops Say Your Car Is Too Unsafe To Drive

Bringing a car to a shop to chase down a weird noise or decode dashboard warning lamps that are lit up like a Christmas tree is like dental excavation: It ranks high on the list of things we don't look forward to. Even if you're just in for routine service, anytime a mechanic finds something wrong with your car beyond your expectations can be cause for alarm. However, a repair shop declaring your car "too unsafe to drive" is a particularly grim diagnosis that can provoke new levels of anxiety.

What are your obligations or limitations here? You don't want to crash and injure yourself or others, or worse. You're worried about astronomical repair costs. Maybe a friend smells a scam and sends you a link about a shop that charged a woman $4,000 for a repair the mechanic says was never done, and now you have a new fear unlocked. Now what? Assuming you want to pass on the repairs or think it over, can your mechanic seize your (allegedly?) unsafe car or invoke the law to stop you from driving away? We aren't lawyers, so to answer that question, we decided to call an expert.

Doug Burnetti is the founding attorney of premier personal injury law firm Burnetti, P.A., based in Central Florida, with over 30 years of trial experience, including in automobile, aviation, and transportation accidents. He shared some insights about all these questions, ultimately noting that "the safest response is to request a written diagnosis, arrange a tow, and obtain another qualified opinion rather than gamble with a failure that could injure the driver or someone else."