Shop Charges Woman Almost $4,000 For Transmission Repairs, Then The Mechanic Tells Her The Work Was Never Done

Hill's invoice from AAction Better Built Transmissions lists all of the parts and labor for a transmission "overhaul and recondition," including an overhaul kit, filter, piston kit, ring kit, fluid, and a valve assembly. It also includes a new torque converter for $429.03, plus one $261 axle assembly. At a rate of $150 per hour, the $1383.45 labor charge covers more than nine hours of labor. It almost certainly did not take the mechanic that long to replace two axles.

The $3,850 total after taxes is in the right ballpark for a transmission fix — at least, if the work had actually been performed. The problem is it wasn't, and the mechanic who did the work has the proof. That's why Hill hired a lawyer and demanded compensation. The shop's attorney, Alejandro Velez, stands behind its claims that the transmission was replaced. He also questions the mechanic's motives. From Local 10 News:

According to the attorney, the mechanic was terminated for cause because of documented misconduct, including chronic tardiness and abusive language. The letter alleges the former employee threatened to "ruin" and "destroy" the business before his termination, later refused to leave the property, and was ultimately trespassed by law enforcement. The attorney argues the recordings were provided to Local 10 News as part of a retaliatory effort against the company.

The attorney further contends the recordings were made illegally using wearable Meta smart glasses inside an employees-only area where workers had a reasonable expectation of privacy. The letter argues the recordings were made without the consent of those involved and asks Local 10 News not to broadcast them.

Florida is an all-party consent state, meaning that everyone involved in a recording must give consent to that recording taking place. That could render the mechanic's video evidence inadmissible in court, even though it clearly shows the deception taking place, as well as the service manager's attitude about it.

It's also possible that the mechanic did threaten to "ruin" and "destroy" the business, perhaps because of its unscrupulous practices. He did feel the need to record what he did at the time in case his work was ever questioned. We can't know what was said behind closed doors, but it's plausible that he wasn't happy about the shop charging Hill for expensive work he didn't perform, brought his concerns to management, and was fired after whatever transpired. He then decided to blow the whistle on the scam by sharing his videos with Hill, who then went to the press.

The attorneys involved have reached a "verbal" resolution, the terms of which they did not wish to discuss. We'll likely never know what transpired before the mechanic was fired, or exactly what the resolution is. However, Hill herself was adamant that she still wanted to bring this story to the public's attention.