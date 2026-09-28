3 Alternatives To The Hyundai Tucson That Actually Have More Horsepower

Hyundai Tucson buyers have a very appealing spread of options in 2026, as the popular compact SUV is currently available as a gas-only option, traditional hybrid, and plug-in hybrid. The gas-only Tucson sports a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter inline-four, with 187 horsepower on tap and 178 pound-feet of torque, which is directed toward either the front or all-four wheels through a standard 8-speed automatic transmission.

As for the hybridized options, both make use of a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine, plus a single electric motor. Here, the 8-speed automatic is swapped out for a 6-speed unit, and once again, both front- and all-wheel drive options are available. The traditional hybrid makes 231 hp, while the plug-in boasts a meaningful 268 hp. Both churn out an identical 258 lb-ft of torque.

That's plenty powerful for a value-focused SUV, but for those with a heavier right foot, there are more potent options out there. And, to keep it relevant, these more powerful alternatives are priced to compete directly with the Hyundai — so no X5 Ms or Range Rover Sports.

Alternatives include models such as the Honda CR-V and the Kia Sportage. Others include the Volkswagen Tiguan, Mazda CX-50, and new generation of the Toyota RAV4 — all three of which offer higher horsepower outputs than the Tucson. So, while the Tucson is certainly one of the best new SUVs for sale right now, these alternatives might be better suited to those who prefer something with a little more power.