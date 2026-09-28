Alpine Calls For Calm After Franco Colapinto Caused Multi-Car Pileup In Baku

Saturday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix went from a snoozefest in the beginning to showing some signs of excitement during its latter stages. Before George Russell nearly fumbled his first career Grand Slam in Formula 1, his teammate Kimi Antonelli drove around a multi-car pileup caused by Alpine's Franco Colapinto. The French team is now condemning social media abuse against those within F1 and calling for calm. While Alpine avoided naming any particular driver's fanbase, team principal Flavio Briatore made it clear before the race that Colapinto's Argentinian fanbase was a problem.

This round of abuse stems from a Lap 36 safety car restart. Colapinto locked up while diving the inside of Turn 1, shooting past the apex and colliding with his teammate Pierre Gasly. The crash also collected Lando Norris' McLaren. All three drivers were forced out of the 51-lap race after the incident. Race stewards handed a five-place grid penalty to the Argentinian driver for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. The reigning world champion had some choice words after his retirement, telling Autosport: