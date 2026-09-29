The Differences Between Marine And Car Batteries (And Why They Matter)

Car and marine batteries look the same, seem like they can fit in the same space, and provide power for engines. But are they really the same? Is it possible that they can be used interchangeably? The answer is a resounding "Dear God, no," but we should take a look as to why these batteries don't cross over.

Car batteries are designed to give an initial burst of power to start an engine. The power rating is called Cold Cranking Amps (CCA). This rating specifies the ability of a car battery to supply a specific amount of amps for 30 seconds at zero degrees Fahrenheit, while providing at least 7.2 volts. After this initial burst of energy, the alternator takes over and begins to supply the power and energy needed to run the car.

Deep cycle marine batteries give a steady flow of power, and are able to have deep discharges: They can be drained of power down to even 20% of capacity without hurting the battery. Instead of CCA, the deep cycle battery is measured in amp-hours, or Ah, and is designed to give power over an extended period of time. The power from this battery is used to run all the electronics and accessories needed to power the boat while out on the water. So there are already important differences in the design of the power delivery for each, but the disparity goes deeper.