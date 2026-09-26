6 Electric Motorcycles With The Longest Range In 2026
Electric motorcycles are now a thing. Sure you could buy one in 2009 and there were certainly scattered motorcycle-like contrivances powered by electricity further back than that, but they were for hobbyists on the bleeding edge, like owning a Volkswagen converted to run on French fry oil. Purists had plenty of reasons to be skeptical, from the clinical electric power application to the gearless gearboxes, but range was the fundamental problem. Early bikes claimed 60 miles or less on a charge, which felt antithetical to a big piece of basic motorcycle ethos.
Fast-forward to today. Manufacturers have found novel ways to keep the mechanical spirit alive, like giving an electric motorcycle a real four-speed manual just for fun. But range has also gotten much, much better. Today we're talking about some of the longest-range electric motorcycles of 2026. Note that we're going to keep saying "motorcycles" and not bikes, because confusing electric motorcycles with e-bikes is more than just semantics. We primarily used each manufacturer's published city-range figure, since that gave us the most consistent basis for comparing the models we selected. We also stuck to factory battery configurations rather than optional range-extending equipment.
All that said, as impressive as some of these numbers are, you've maybe seen higher. That's why we added another threshold for inclusion: the motorcycle has to exist. As electrification has created new overlap between the tech and vehicle industries, Big Tech has introduced car and bike makers to a new concept: promoting the heck out of vaporware products that aren't real, or at least aren't released yet. We skipped those. If a motorcycle remained a prototype, never progressed to production, or had a "coming year-end 2025" banner lingering on the product page, we skipped it. Here's what remains.
Can-Am Pulse — 100 miles
The Can-Am Pulse has the lowest range that we're discussing today, with 100 miles estimated in the city, which not too long ago was a figure that was probably tacked up in battery R&D labs like distance runners chasing the four-minute mile in the '50s. We're focusing on the city range number throughout this discussion because that's probably the most practical real-world use case for an electric motorcycle, but for reference here we'll point out that when you consider the "combined" range figure as defined by the World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC), the number falls to 80 miles.
But that's okay. If you're trying to go cross-country and it isn't because you're a charging station enthusiast, the Pulse is probably not going to be your vehicle of choice. Around town, though, it gives you a zippy riding experience with 47 horsepower plus an electric vehicle's trademark instantaneous torque, meaning you can get around with enough pep to do a 3.8-second zero-to-sixty and zoom all the way up to its 80 mph top speed. It all comes together to make the electric Can-Am Pulse the city motorcycle of the future: quick off the line and built around short-hop usability that doesn't pretend to be an effortless gobbler of highway miles.
LAND District — up to 110 miles
Sure, the Pulse may represent the tightly focused ethos of an urban runabout. Expand on the theme a bit with a touch more range plus some additional versatility, and the LAND District is something that could kick off a new era of American moto, even though they name their company like they're losing an internet argument with caps lock on. With the District, you get four distinct ride modes to help you dial in the performance you need, each limiting your speed to a different threshold, as low as 22 mph and as high as 70, all the way up to a probably optimistic top speed of 75.
Between all the different riding modes and the fact that even LAND can't seem to decide on a max range on their website (we're going with the slightly lower 110-mile figure rather than 120), what's potentially more interesting than the actual number is the battery setup itself. The District has swappable battery packs in several sizes, which can be brought inside and charged using a standard household outlet. If you're out and about, you can still use a traditional charging station with help from an adapter. Depending on your living/charging situation, that might make all the difference as you choose an electric motorcycle. Just remember that the biggest battery pack weighs 72 pounds. Lift with your legs!
LiveWire S2 Mulholland — 120 miles
The electric Harley-Davidson LiveWire was a shockingly fun bid for the future. And it still is. Just not for Harley-Davidson proper after the company spun LiveWire into its own distinct entity, presumably because their core customer demographic wasn't into their electric hippie nonsense. Anyway, the-totally-not-Harley-Davidson S2 Mulholland claims 120 miles of city range and something closer to 70 cruising at 55. It has 84 horsepower and tops out at 99 mph, so you won't be "doing the ton" for those of you keeping up with terms you should know if you ride motorcycles, but it will get you to 60 in 3.3 seconds. Besides, LiveWire doesn't share what kind of range you can expect while banging against that 99 mph max speed, but we're guessing it isn't great.
So it's a pretty capable motorcycle. The tradeoff on this one mostly comes when it's time to charge up again. It doesn't have DC fast-charging, meaning that it's going to take more than two hours to fully charge from zero. You can top up from 20% to 80% in a less toe-tap-inducing 78 minutes. Still, you get respectable motorcycle performance, and if the charging logistics match your lifestyle, there might be no downside at all.
LiveWire ONE — 146 miles
The LiveWire ONE is a familiar motorcycle with a new name, and it's essentially a step or three up from the Mulholland we just talked about — you kind of just get more of everything. City range is 146 miles and even its claimed highway range comes all the way up to 108 miles at 55 mph. Power and performance also make a jump, with 100 horsepower delivering a 3-second zero-to-sixty and a top speed of 110 mph. Perhaps more important than any of that, depending on who you are, how you ride, and where you charge, is that unlike the Mulholland, the ONE does support DC fast charging. That means getting from dead to 80% in 40 minutes and fully recharged in an hour. It's also Level 1 and Level 2 compatible, both of which LiveWire says will get you 13 miles of range for every hour you charge.
You also get a little Harley provenance, just not enough to let you get away with a bar and shield on the side of the gas, er... electricity tank. But the so-called Revelation powertrain does indeed come right from Harley-Davidson and even provides vibrating feedback when you're sitting still, just in case you find that electric vehicle stoplight stillness unsettling. So if an electrified version of a traditional motorcycle speaks to your heart, this is very much that, flirting more with the sport touring category than the focused urban runabouts we've talked about so far. That 146-mile range in the city and 100ish on the highway probably doesn't keep you humming on the open road, but it does let you get quite a bit done without organizing your day around range anxiety.
Zero SR/F — 176 miles
At a glance, Zero could be mistaken for one of the companies we talked about at the beginning that talk a big game but don't actually deliver any hardware, with their modern aesthetic, minimalist branding, and too-cool-for-school name. In fact, they're anything but that. Zero has been delivering real electric motorcycles to actual paying customers for approaching two decades, starting with the Zero X in 2009 and keeping at it since. The Zero SR/F was good enough to prove that the EV transition is faster on two wheels, with 176 miles of city range and 111 horsepower supporting a top speed of 124 mph.
It isn't vaporware, is what we're saying. As for charging, it supports Level 2 charging, allowing you to recharge from zero at home in about eleven hours or get from empty to 95% in 1.1 hours with Zero's optional rapid charger. If the LiveWire ONE was an electric motorcycle doing its best impression of a traditional gas-powered one, the Zero seems to be aiming for the peak of electrification and technology, all of which brings us to... another Zero machine.
Zero DSR/X — 179 miles
As we move over to Zero's dual sport offering, you get an extra 3 city miles on a charge compared to the SR/F for a total of 179. But the point with this one isn't so much how far you can go as where, and the Zero DSR/X electric adventure motorcycle silently conquers all terrain with adjustable suspension suitable for off-road use and a partnership with Backcountry Discovery Routes, a nonprofit that develops off-road adventure routes. Whether you buy into Zero's framing of the DSR/X as an ultra-capable electric trailbuster or not, when you're encouraging your customers to tear off into the great chargerless backcountry, you're pretty definitively raising the stakes on range.
Zero claims those 179 miles of city range and 107 on the highway, though neither of those figures has much to say about range when crossing some dust bowl in the Nevada wilds. Fortunately for the adventurous, a little range insurance is available, sold separately, in the form of an additional battery pack they call the Power Tank – though if we know adventure riders that's more likely to get you stranded a little further out than bring you those last few miles back home.