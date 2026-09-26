6 Electric Motorcycles With The Longest Range In 2026

Electric motorcycles are now a thing. Sure you could buy one in 2009 and there were certainly scattered motorcycle-like contrivances powered by electricity further back than that, but they were for hobbyists on the bleeding edge, like owning a Volkswagen converted to run on French fry oil. Purists had plenty of reasons to be skeptical, from the clinical electric power application to the gearless gearboxes, but range was the fundamental problem. Early bikes claimed 60 miles or less on a charge, which felt antithetical to a big piece of basic motorcycle ethos.

Fast-forward to today. Manufacturers have found novel ways to keep the mechanical spirit alive, like giving an electric motorcycle a real four-speed manual just for fun. But range has also gotten much, much better. Today we're talking about some of the longest-range electric motorcycles of 2026. Note that we're going to keep saying "motorcycles" and not bikes, because confusing electric motorcycles with e-bikes is more than just semantics. We primarily used each manufacturer's published city-range figure, since that gave us the most consistent basis for comparing the models we selected. We also stuck to factory battery configurations rather than optional range-extending equipment.

All that said, as impressive as some of these numbers are, you've maybe seen higher. That's why we added another threshold for inclusion: the motorcycle has to exist. As electrification has created new overlap between the tech and vehicle industries, Big Tech has introduced car and bike makers to a new concept: promoting the heck out of vaporware products that aren't real, or at least aren't released yet. We skipped those. If a motorcycle remained a prototype, never progressed to production, or had a "coming year-end 2025" banner lingering on the product page, we skipped it. Here's what remains.