What's The Best Automotive YouTube Video You've Seen Recently?
Ideally, the staffers here would read and remember every single detail from all the car news that gets published every single day, track every single auction, and watch all the videos uploaded to YouTube. Unfortunately for you, we're humans, not robots, so sometimes we miss a few things. It happens. People make mistakes. It's ok. Everybody misses something they probably should have seen. Heck, sometimes you just get busy spending time with people in real life, and your devices go unchecked for hours.
So maybe be nice to the next commenter you see who mindlessly typed "V6" instead of "I6," but also, let's help each other out! We all find cool things on the internet, so why not share those things with the rest of the class? I mean, if you liked a video, it stands to reason that other Orange J readers will enjoy it, too. And if we're talking about a small channel, more eyeballs on their cool videos means more money in their pockets. Everybody wins.
Computers? In cars???
Sadly, the video that inspired this particular question is not one posted by a tiny channel you've never heard of. Instead, it comes from Technology Connections, a channel with millions of subscribers and no real need for the Jalopnik Bump. That said, the video itself is one I wish more people would watch, because as understandable as "They put too many computers in our gat-dang cars!" is as a feeling, the reality of how modern cars operate is a lot more complicated than I think most of us would like to believe.
As with all Technology Connections videos, I'm willing to bet you'll learn something, even if Alec doesn't ultimately change your mind about computers in cars. Now: what about the cool videos you've seen recently? It doesn't necessarily have to be a new video, just one you think most of our readers probably haven't seen yet. If it was made by a smaller creator, even better. Regardless of what it is, make sure you share your pick with us down in the comments.