What's The Best Automotive YouTube Video You've Seen Recently?

Ideally, the staffers here would read and remember every single detail from all the car news that gets published every single day, track every single auction, and watch all the videos uploaded to YouTube. Unfortunately for you, we're humans, not robots, so sometimes we miss a few things. It happens. People make mistakes. It's ok. Everybody misses something they probably should have seen. Heck, sometimes you just get busy spending time with people in real life, and your devices go unchecked for hours.

So maybe be nice to the next commenter you see who mindlessly typed "V6" instead of "I6," but also, let's help each other out! We all find cool things on the internet, so why not share those things with the rest of the class? I mean, if you liked a video, it stands to reason that other Orange J readers will enjoy it, too. And if we're talking about a small channel, more eyeballs on their cool videos means more money in their pockets. Everybody wins.