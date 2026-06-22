These Are Our Readers' Favorite Car YouTubers
We may be out of the video game here at Jalopnik, but that doesn't mean we don't still love car videos. They are, after all, the next-closest thing to experiencing a car in real life. These days, you don't have to scour the TV guide to find what looks like it might be a show or a movie about cars. YouTube pretty much anything you want, regardless of what cars you're into, which style you prefer, or how long your attention span lasts.
That why, last week, we asked you to name your favorite car reviewers on YouTube, and we got plenty of responses. In true Jalopnik fashion, the top answer was John Davis of MotorWeek fame. Even though I very specifically told you John Davis was my pick, and you couldn't have him. I'd say I'm disappointed, but I'm really not. In fact I'm a little proud, actually. But anyway, let's take a look at some of the most popular non-John-Davis responses.
Sarah -n- Tuned
Sarah-n-Tuned. She does a great technical review, and will review lower spec cars rather than a constant stream of top trim models. I do like Throttle House as well.
Suggested by: Jim Smith (Grateful Dad)
Throttle House
Throttle House for the win. I can't wait to see how they handle The Grand Tour. They are very entertaining and know their cars. Plus they are just flat out entertaining and I'm glad they got that job.
Very close second is Everyday Driver. They win the scenery award with their reviews! Plus their podcast is both entertaining and informative.
There's a few I wish would watch their quality a bit as they started out very strong but in the quest for more content and clicks, I think they've slipped badly. Raiti is one, Redline Reviews is another. And I wish Demuro would get back to his roots but that ship sailed ages ago.
Suggested by: Xavier96
Jason Cammisa
Currently? No question Jason Cammisa or the Throttle House guys. Not even close.
All time? Jeremy Clarkson. Again, not even close.
Suggested by: ChaosphereVIII
Regular Car Reviews
Mr. Regular and the Roman at RCR. Literary theory, dirty humor, parody ads and a mix of regular and sometimes not so regular cars given in depth reviews.
Suggested by: Lar Mul
Tom Voelk
Tom Voelk does a good job. The several videos he did documenting his CPO Taycan experience are good.
Suggested by: AutoPilotVélo
The Car Care Nut
I really like the Car Care Nut. He really dives into the mechanics of the car and what issues he could foresee down the line with how it was put together and the engineering that went into it.
Suggested by: Matt G.
Henry Catchpole
Henry Catchpole on Hagerty or Chris Harris on his own channel. Henry's films have amazing production values and Chris is well Chris. Honourable mentions to Cammisa (he doesn't review that many new cars these days but his films are superb when he does) and Throttle House.
Suggested by: Matthew Lange
Rich Rebuilds
I have to say Rich Rebuilds. Mr. Benoit started out with just electric cars but he gradually added ICE vehicles. I don't know what happened but I do miss his cohort Steven being on his show. The guy is straight talented.
Suggested by: Dorian Green
Number 27
I like the Number 27 channel.
He reviews older UK cars mostly. Being here in the US, it's interesting to see all of these cars that I'm not familiar with.
Suggested by: Tone Capone
EverydayDriver
Everyday driver really appeals to me in that they care about the experience. They make their videos great to look at, and aspirational like"hey, don't you want to take your car on a scenic backroad in Utah in the fall". I also like that they don't always agree but they are respectful of each others opinions.
Suggested by: McIrish78