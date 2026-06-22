These Are Our Readers' Favorite Car YouTubers

We may be out of the video game here at Jalopnik, but that doesn't mean we don't still love car videos. They are, after all, the next-closest thing to experiencing a car in real life. These days, you don't have to scour the TV guide to find what looks like it might be a show or a movie about cars. YouTube pretty much anything you want, regardless of what cars you're into, which style you prefer, or how long your attention span lasts.

That why, last week, we asked you to name your favorite car reviewers on YouTube, and we got plenty of responses. In true Jalopnik fashion, the top answer was John Davis of MotorWeek fame. Even though I very specifically told you John Davis was my pick, and you couldn't have him. I'd say I'm disappointed, but I'm really not. In fact I'm a little proud, actually. But anyway, let's take a look at some of the most popular non-John-Davis responses.