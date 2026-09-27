6 SUVs That Can Only Seat Four Occupants

Many purchase sport utility vehicles (SUVs) over sedans or wagons to accommodate several occupants while still having some, or in certain cases, plenty of usable cargo space left. Automakers often deliver on both of these fronts, with SUV seating becoming increasingly flexible. Most SUVs can hold at least five people, and many offer seating for seven or eight occupants. While often practical, these interior designs have us remembering SUVs that accommodated no more than four people.

It's relatively rare that an automaker designs a big car like an SUV to seat such a small number of occupants. However, the six examples listed below, which include both old and new models, prove that each decision was a purposeful one. These purposes relate to aims like offering the best in rear-seat luxury, sacrificing space in the pursuit of performance, defining a niche segment, prioritizing off-road agility, or simply being an actual military vehicle built for function over comfort.