Ford Bronco Vs. Jeep Wrangler: How The Off-Road Specs Compare

The Jeep Wrangler's reputation precedes it as a vehicle that can handle itself off the beaten path. It's made for open terrain and is among the best off-roaders of all time. But the 2025 Ford Bronco isn't too shabby either when it comes to off-roading. In fact, it has a few tricks up its sleeve in that area, with the Sasquatch package that includes several nice features.

We compared these two vehicles, looking at ground clearance, approach and departure angles, breakover angle, water fording rating, horsepower, torque, tires, towing capacities, and the availability of locking differentials. Going by the numbers, it is certainly a contest. The Wrangler beats the Bronco when it comes to approach, departure, and breakover angles, and is close to the Bronco on ground clearance.

The Bronco, on the other hand, has a few inches on the Wrangler when it comes to water fording. But it's not so cut-and-dried in the other categories. The Wrangler edges the Bronco out on available horsepower, but falls short when comparing torque and locking differential availability. Tires on both vehicles are pretty comparable, as is payload capacity. Towing capacity is a bit of a toss-up, as the highest capacity comes from a very specific configuration of the Wrangler, while the Bronco's higher capacities are available "off-the-shelf," so to speak.

Determining which vehicle is better for off-roading really comes down to your needs and where you plan to go off-road. If you're crossing a lot of streams and flooded areas, we'd say go with the Bronco. If you encounter a lot of steep inclines, you're probably better off with the Wrangler because of its higher approach and departure angles. But make sure you get the right options, regardless of which vehicle you buy.