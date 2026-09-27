7 Of The Largest New SUVs Available With Four-Cylinder Engines

The early crop of family-friendly SUVs from the 1990s that helped popularize the body style didn't shy away from larger engines. For its debut for the 1991 model year, the Ford Explorer came with a 4.0-liter V6 powerplant. In 1993, Jeep launched the Grand Cherokee with a standard 4.0-liter or optional 5.2-liter V8. Three years later, Ford joined in by offering a 5.0-liter V8 engine in the Explorer. In short, the more cylinders, the merrier.

Fast forward to today, and over 20 three-row midsize SUVs (call some of them crossovers, if you want to get technical) from both mainstream and premium brands now offer four-cylinder mills under the hood. A few still have V6s, even fewer have V8s, like the new Dodge Durango. And the crop of full-sized SUVs still on the market have yet to downsize the engine bay. But those are the exceptions, not the rule these days. So, if a three-row SUV is on your horizon, you might want to know what's the largest one you can get with a four-cylinder engine, which translates to a bigger street presence and potentially more cabin space along with good fuel economy. Your options include everything from the Buick Enclave and Hyundai Palisade to the refined Audi Q7 and Lexus TX.

We'll rank these large SUVs by total length, from longest to shortest, because that's easier to nail down and compare than passenger or cargo volume, which can be harder to judge because of sunroofs and other equipment. We'll cover the least expensive 2026 trim for each four-cylinder model, yet this isn't meant to be an exhaustive list. All MSRPs include factory destination charges, passenger/seating counts include the driver, and fuel economy ratings cover the standard four-cylinder configuration (usually with front-wheel drive). To avoid duplicating information, we'll skip platform mates of the featured SUVs, such as the Toyota Grand Highlander alongside the Lexus TX.