19,000-Mile 1995 Maxda RX-7 Twin Turbo For Sale May Be Peak '90s Japanese Sports Car

Mazda sold the third-generation FD RX-7 in Japan from 1991 and into the early 2000s, producing many limited versions along the way, such as the Spirit R and Type RZ. But in the U.S., the FD was only offered from 1993 to 1995, and while roughly 70,000 were sold globally, only about 14,000 came to our shores.

As for why the RX-7 is so special, one secret is low weight. Mazda wanted the RX-7 to lose some 200 pounds versus the second-generation car, keeping weight to about 2,800 pounds. Which, in turn, led to a 0-60 mph time of about five seconds. Then there's the rotary engine. You may already know the history of Mazda's most famous rotary-powered car. A rotary is the type of engine where a triangular rotor spins past inlet ports that deliver fuel and air, and the force of the rotation causes combustion. For every cycle — rather than every other cycle of a four-stroke piston engine — the rotary delivers power, which is how a tiny 1.3-liter engine can make 255 horsepower. A rotary has fewer moving parts, and the rotor spins at just a third of the engine speed, which is what Mazda claims makes it incredibly durable. However, there are pros and cons of a rotary engine.

The powerplant under the hood of this stock FD, called the 13B-REW, has sequential turbocharging. The first turbo begins spooling just off idle, at around 1,800 rpm, while the second turbo hits later, at about 4,000 rpm, enabling more power up to the gloriously screaming 8,000-rpm redline. The seller of this car also notes that the body is clean, with no dents or scratches, and that a Mazda mechanic who's serviced the car says it runs like new. It's been garage-kept and only driven occasionally since 2003.