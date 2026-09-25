What Car Has The Dumbest Name?

Bentley just pulled the covers off its latest creation, an all-electric SUV that, while looking a bit odd, is still certainly a Bentley. It's a company known for some very good names — Continental GT, Mulsanne, Azure, and Brooklands are all 10 out of 10 bangers. Unfortunately, Bentley decided to go with Torcal for this bad boy. Bentley will tell you that its name was inspired by the El Torcal de Antequera, a wild-looking natural landmark in southern Spain. The thing is, reading it, the name looks like it rhymes with Urkle, and that's just not cool. In fact, it's a bit dumb, and that idea is what brought me to today's question.

I want to know what car you think has the dumbest name. Which name is so baffling that there's just no way anyone with a functioning brain could have thought it was a good idea, yet despite that, someone came up with it, and then an entire boardroom of executives gave it the green light? Those sorts of miscalculations are rare, and when they happen, they need to be called out, because who doesn't love something silly like that?