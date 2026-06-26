That Guy Who Sliced His Ferrari Enzo In Half In A Malibu Crash Is Out Of Prison And Posting On Facebook About It
It has been twenty years since the saga of the wrecked Enzo on California's Pacific Coast Highway. We broke the story here on Jalopnik with readers messaging in their eyewitness reports from the scene. A bright red multi-million dollar Ferrari Enzo had sailed off an embankment in Malibu and hit a light pole at an estimated 162 miles per hour, splitting it into bits. The images quickly went viral, and have remained a lasting memory in many car enthusiasts' brains.
When the dust settled, Stefan Eriksson, previously convicted felon and the owner of the car, was charged with embezzlement, grand theft auto, drunk driving, drug possession, and weapons charges with a possible 14 years in prison, though he pled down to just three and agreed to forcible deportation. After serving two more sentences in his home Sweden for aggravated assault (pouring gasoline on debt collectors), and drug possession/driving under the influence, Eriksson has popped up on a Ferrari group on Facebook, and he wants his wrecked Ferrari back.
At the site of the crash Eriksson claimed to have been a passenger, something he still claims is true today, despite a videotape from inside the car showing the speedometer at 199 mph right as the car crashed, allegedly with Eriksson at the wheel.
This week in the "Ferrari For Sale By Owner" group on Facebook Eriksson posted that he believes the Enzo was stolen from him while in impound, and he wants his car back, now worth potentially up to $18 million. His post contains a visualized timeline of events claiming he was coerced under duress to accept the plea deal, the broken car was shipped to Italy and sold at auction in France while he sat in jail, despite him receiving "no notice, no compensation" and remaining the sole registered owner. In the comments, he is calling other Facebook users "clowns" and arguing about the timeline of events, among other things.
Where did it go?
Obviously we have no reason to believe the Facebook ramblings of a many-time convicted felon to be basis for legal action, but civil forfeiture is definitely a thing in America and cops legally steal from people all the time. Usually that forfeiture isn't a $2M Ferrari, but it's feasible. Or, maybe, the car sat at impound and Eriksson didn't pay his bill from prison, so the car was put into a lien and the tow lot sold it off.
Here's the history of the car, according to a 2016 RM Sotheby's auction of the car (pictured above):
The Enzo presented here, chassis 135564, is a 2004 model that was originally finished in Rosso Corsa and fitted with seats trimmed in Nero leather with four-point harnesses and instruments in Rosso. The car left the factory in Maranello in January of 2004 and was sold new to its first owner through Maranello Concessionaires in the U.K. on 12 February 2004. The car then made its way to the United States in 2006, where it was unfortunately damaged in a road accident.
The chassis was... finished in a stunning... Nero Daytona over Rosso leather seats... Currently, the car has only 2,500 kilometres on its odometer and has remained in Europe since its rebuild. Furthermore, the car has been fully blessed and certified by Ferrari Classiche, confirming its authenticity in every way. Today, it remains in virtually as-new condition and is ready to be enjoyed on the open road.
Whatever you make of it, this is certainly a strange situation, but it's nice to see an old friend of the blog turn up all these years later. I wonder if Stefan ever reunited with his pal "Dietrich."