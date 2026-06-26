That Guy Who Sliced His Ferrari Enzo In Half In A Malibu Crash Is Out Of Prison And Posting On Facebook About It

It has been twenty years since the saga of the wrecked Enzo on California's Pacific Coast Highway. We broke the story here on Jalopnik with readers messaging in their eyewitness reports from the scene. A bright red multi-million dollar Ferrari Enzo had sailed off an embankment in Malibu and hit a light pole at an estimated 162 miles per hour, splitting it into bits. The images quickly went viral, and have remained a lasting memory in many car enthusiasts' brains.

When the dust settled, Stefan Eriksson, previously convicted felon and the owner of the car, was charged with embezzlement, grand theft auto, drunk driving, drug possession, and weapons charges with a possible 14 years in prison, though he pled down to just three and agreed to forcible deportation. After serving two more sentences in his home Sweden for aggravated assault (pouring gasoline on debt collectors), and drug possession/driving under the influence, Eriksson has popped up on a Ferrari group on Facebook, and he wants his wrecked Ferrari back.

At the site of the crash Eriksson claimed to have been a passenger, something he still claims is true today, despite a videotape from inside the car showing the speedometer at 199 mph right as the car crashed, allegedly with Eriksson at the wheel.

Facebook

This week in the "Ferrari For Sale By Owner" group on Facebook Eriksson posted that he believes the Enzo was stolen from him while in impound, and he wants his car back, now worth potentially up to $18 million. His post contains a visualized timeline of events claiming he was coerced under duress to accept the plea deal, the broken car was shipped to Italy and sold at auction in France while he sat in jail, despite him receiving "no notice, no compensation" and remaining the sole registered owner. In the comments, he is calling other Facebook users "clowns" and arguing about the timeline of events, among other things.