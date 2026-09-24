F1 Mulling Massive 3-Liter Turbo V8s For Its Next Engine Formula, Fans Are Already Brandishing Pitchforks

Formula 1's 2026 power unit regulations were catnip for automotive executives, getting Audi, Cadillac and Ford to pile into the world championship paddock. However, the new engines have been met with a near-unanimous revolt from the drivers. Formula 1 is now preparing for three-liter turbocharged V8 engines for the 2030 season, a seismic course correction. The initial reaction for fans have been negative so far. It's not a surprise because they largely parrot whatever their rose-tinted Instagram algorithm tells them to like, and turbochargers are now viewed as wimpy.

F1 last mandated V8 engines from 2006 until 2013, albeit naturally aspirated. The sport's highest-ever-revving engines were gradually limited over their lifespan, but produced over 750 horsepower by the time they were retired. In 2030, the manufacturers could easily eclipse the 1,000 hp mark with an added turbocharger and 17 years of new technical knowledge. Also, electrification won't be going away entirely. A 134 hp electric motor and a much smaller battery are on the table. The hope is to cut 110 pounds from the combined power unit. The 2026 powerplants have a minimum weight limit of 407 pounds. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said to Reuters in July: