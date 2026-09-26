This May Be The Rarest (And Weirdest) Mercedes-AMG Model Ever Made

From factory, power came from either a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter inline-4 (that it came with from the factory) or 2.9-liter inline-5. The four-cylinder engine made 71 horsepower and 103 pound-feet of torque stock, whereas the five-pot was rated at 95 and 142, respectively. But AMG utilized the good ol' turbocharging to bump those up to 95 hp and 142 lb-ft on the four, whereas the five jumped up to 125 hp and, we assume, significantly more torque. It's hard to find a conclusive figure on the latter.

Then, the 100 D's exterior got a good freshening up with a redesigned front bumper, side skirts, flares, and bespoke dual-headlight grille. It was available with a two-tone metallic blue and pearlescent gray paint job, and unique 15-inch wheels adorned its arches. Inside, the driver got a three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel and nicer dashboard. Then, rather than a spartan cloth interior, AMG gave the MB 100 D a thorough makeover in soft Alcantara, with its own branding stitched into its nicer seats (nine of them!), plus the ability to add a phone, premium audio system, TV, and VCR. Conversion van Millennials can only dream of such opulence.

Besides the one Mercedes keeps in its collection, one would be hard-pressed to find one on the road, as only around 50 were ever made. Luckily, a few early '90s Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft (DTM) teams running 190E Evo I/II AMGs used them as team vans. Which may be one of the best paddock flexes, ever. AMG would go on to tune the W203 C30 CDI many years later, but the MB 100 D AMG was its first foray into selling spark-plug-less internal combustion vehicles, and perhaps its most badass.