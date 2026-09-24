New Nissan Pixo Is Almost As Cute As The Renault Twingo It's Based On

The Renault-Nissan alliance may not be as strong as it once was, but the partnership is still resulting in some great vehicles being made. Last year Nissan revealed its new Micra, a compact electric hatchback based on the fantastic Renault 5, and now the Japanese automaker's designers have worked their magic on another wonderful Renault. Enter the new Nissan Pixo, based on the fourth-generation Twingo.

Though it's not be quite as adorable as the Renault, the Pixo is still cute as hell, especially when you compare it to the Suzuki Alto–based Pixo that was sold from 2009 to 2013. The new Pixo will be Nissan's smallest offering in Europe, about a foot shorter than the completely absurd-looking Juke EV, and it has been developed specifically for that market. Nissan says the Pixo shows off its "faster, more agile approach to vehicle development" that can be leveraged thanks to the Renault partnership — really, it just shows how to do a successful rebadge without it feeling too lazy or cynical.