Which Dead Airline Needs To Return To The Skies?

I might have been born after Pan American World Airways folded, but I came of age into its physical ruins. New Yorkers or anyone who visited John F. Kennedy International Airport could spot the Pan Am Worldport. When the terminal opened in 1960, it represented the future of passenger flight that was just on the horizon at the Jet Age's start. After the carrier's demise in 1991, Delta Air Lines moved into Terminal 3's iconic flying saucer, and the building's days were numbered.

While the Atlanta-based giant invested millions of dollars into the Worldport, the updates and expansions over the years made the terminal ineligible for landmark status. Terminal 3 was demolished in 2013 as Delta moved its operations to Terminal 4, where it is today. The vacant space was initially used for aircraft parking. Now, it's the site of the new Terminal 1, slated to open next year. While the Worldport can't return, I'd love to see Pan Am back at JFK.

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