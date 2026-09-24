Which Dead Airline Needs To Return To The Skies?
It's safe to say that commercial aviation is going through a turbulent period. Spirit Airlines ceased operations earlier this year after filing for bankruptcy twice. In February, United Airlines is desperate to secure a dominant position atop the industry, with its CEO pitching an unprecedented merger with American Airlines to President Donald Trump. To make matters worse, rising fuel prices are hitting every carrier's bottom line and driving up airfare.
Which dead airline needs to make a return to the skies? While executives would love yet another round of consolidation, more competition would be one way to tamp down ticket prices. From Continental Airlines and Trans World Airlines to Eastern Airlines and Northwest Airlines, countless legacy carriers still spark nostalgia for many former passengers. There's so much more to running a successful business than a recognizable name and logo, but it's always a required step to attract customers.
Give me the Worldport or give me death!
I might have been born after Pan American World Airways folded, but I came of age into its physical ruins. New Yorkers or anyone who visited John F. Kennedy International Airport could spot the Pan Am Worldport. When the terminal opened in 1960, it represented the future of passenger flight that was just on the horizon at the Jet Age's start. After the carrier's demise in 1991, Delta Air Lines moved into Terminal 3's iconic flying saucer, and the building's days were numbered.
While the Atlanta-based giant invested millions of dollars into the Worldport, the updates and expansions over the years made the terminal ineligible for landmark status. Terminal 3 was demolished in 2013 as Delta moved its operations to Terminal 4, where it is today. The vacant space was initially used for aircraft parking. Now, it's the site of the new Terminal 1, slated to open next year. While the Worldport can't return, I'd love to see Pan Am back at JFK.
Be sure to recommend the dead airline you want to see revived in the comments section below.