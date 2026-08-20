Senator Susan Collins Asks Supporters For Gas Money After Voting For The War That Made Gas Expensive

Campaigns run on money, and now that Maine Senator Susan Collins is no longer cruising toward an easy re-election, she needs donations. Which means begging her supporters for cash. Not that there's anything wrong with that. Fundraising is perfectly normal. But the Daily Beast reports the Republican senator recently sent out a campaign email asking those supporters to help her buy gas for her upcoming statewide tour. You know, the same gas that's only expensive because Republicans started a war with Iran that she voted for.

"Team Collins is officially hitting the road!" the email's first line reads, before going on to explain the campaign's plans for a bus tour that will start in Kittery and end in Madawaska. "Organizing a tour of this scale takes a lot of coordination, enthusiasm, and quite literally fuel. Will you chip in just $5 today to help us put gas in the tank and keep our team moving forward?" it continued, adding, "Every dollar goes directly toward keeping our team on the road, our events fully stocked, and our bus powered from stop to stop."

Odds are, the Collins campaign isn't so broke that she literally doesn't have gas money for her bus. Not after she reported $11 million cash on hand at the end of June. But people tend to be more generous when they can imagine their money buying something tangible. In a vacuum, it's a fairly average fundraising email that touches on a salient issue for a lot of voters. Outside of that hypothetical vacuum, however, gas prices are only such a salient issue because the president — who she's voted with 95% of the time — started a senseless war with Iran. It's so tone-deaf, you might have a hard time believing Collins is only in her 70s.