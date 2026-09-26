5 Exotics That Are More Practical Than You Might Expect

No matter what you think of hypercars or super sports cars, these beacons of road-legal engineering represent what happens when engineers chase speed, performance, and handling even at the expense of other things we've come to expect from a car. Start with the engine. It usually sits in the mid or rear section, which helps with weight distribution but it messes with practicality, visibility, and overall proportions.

That layout also eats into the space where a normal car keeps its trunk, so you're often left with a frunk barely big enough for a weekend bag. On top of that, they're typically two-seater, two-door cars that don't offer the luxury of four seats and doors, and they obsess over shedding weight, so anything that isn't strictly necessary — sound deadening, cupholders, a proper infotainment screen — sometimes doesn't make the cut.

Then there's the ride: suspension tuned for the track, ground clearance that turns every pothole into a potential insurance claim, and cabins that can be quite difficult to climb in and out of. Ultimately, performance and practicality tend to sit on opposite ends of the spectrum; chase more of the former and you'll usually end up with less of the latter. Still, a handful of cars manage to give you the best of both worlds. Here are five exotics — including the Koenigsegg Gemera, Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X, and Ferrari Purosangue — that are more practical than you might expect.