These Are Your Favorite Volvos

Automotive enthusiasts can have wildly differing opinions when it comes to the types of cars they love, whether that's the body styles and powertrains or being picky about brands and specific models. No one is gonna feel exactly the same way about everything, which is why it's so fun (and definitely annoying) to get into arguments with your car friends. But if there's one company that basically every enthusiast can agree on loving, it's Volvo.

We love the Swedish brand for its beautiful designs and interiors, its history of safety and technology innovation, and even its performance, though for most people the word "performance" probably wouldn't come to mind when they think of Volvo. That universal love is what brought me to my question from earlier this week: What's your favorite Volvo?

There are so many good ones to choose from, after all, and everyone's got their own personal stories for why they love the brand or a particular car so much. As I hoped, our audience came up with a great variety of Volvos from every era of the brand, and I've cherry picked my favorite answers for your reading pleasure. If you've got a great Volvo story that hasn't already been shared, please feel free to do so in the comments below.

And you're welcome for picking the funniest automaker press photo ever for the lead of this story.