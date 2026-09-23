These Are Your Favorite Volvos
Automotive enthusiasts can have wildly differing opinions when it comes to the types of cars they love, whether that's the body styles and powertrains or being picky about brands and specific models. No one is gonna feel exactly the same way about everything, which is why it's so fun (and definitely annoying) to get into arguments with your car friends. But if there's one company that basically every enthusiast can agree on loving, it's Volvo.
We love the Swedish brand for its beautiful designs and interiors, its history of safety and technology innovation, and even its performance, though for most people the word "performance" probably wouldn't come to mind when they think of Volvo. That universal love is what brought me to my question from earlier this week: What's your favorite Volvo?
There are so many good ones to choose from, after all, and everyone's got their own personal stories for why they love the brand or a particular car so much. As I hoped, our audience came up with a great variety of Volvos from every era of the brand, and I've cherry picked my favorite answers for your reading pleasure. If you've got a great Volvo story that hasn't already been shared, please feel free to do so in the comments below.
And you're welcome for picking the funniest automaker press photo ever for the lead of this story.
P1800 / 1800ES
P1800
One of my cousins drove a beautiful, red '65 or '66 P1800 – was fortunate to enjoy a few spirited rides innit so that makes it my favorite Volvo.
Volvo P1800, if I get to pick a year, 1968, when they still had the early interior but they got the bigger motor. Best of both worlds.
P1800es the classic non-boxy Volvo sports car.
1800ES no question. Being mostly broke in the Past, I could never afford one. I've had 3 or 4 Amazons (122s) depending on how you count. One day I'll get a 240 Wagon, its probably the most me car there is.
Submitted by: Randomizer, Albert Q, Greg Lemon, Radar Lover Gone, DieselOx
Randomizer's was the very first comment to be posted, and deservedly so. A perfect vehicle.
850 T5-R
95 850 T5-R Wagon, I own the 1:24 version from Tamiya :) , I did own a real 78 242, loved that one too.
T5-R These were great fun
There are several candidates, but I really think the true favorite of my heart is the 850 T-5R/850 R wagon. It just captures everything I love in one car: European luxury, Swedish weirdness, practicality, and fun driving. Plus, they took it racing!
Volvo 850 wagon. My parents leased two of the light pressure turbo models back to back, and I got to drive the second one for a summer before it got turned in. I got pulled into the turbo life early because of those cars.
Submitted by: towman, G_Tee_Free, Frosteeman, Fiji ST
My dad's 850 was a humble front-wheel-drive nonturbo model, so I was always jealous when we'd see an R.
240 et al.
I am still, to this day, devastated when I think of the 1992 240 that our family lost in a hit and run in 2009 (Nobody human was harmed at least).
It was my car primarily, only the second car I had owned at 20 years old, and it was in damn near perfect condition. Mechanically solid, the paint job was garage kept and basically perfect, the clutch had recently been replaced, and even the AC worked trest.
My dad had borrowed it that day because he needed to run some errands and his primary mode of transportation, his goldwing, didn't exactly have enough storage. He was turning left, and as he the opposing lanes cleared and he started turning, a car suddenly came flying down the road 45-50 mph and slammed into him. Thankfully nobody human was harmed but the volvo was obliterated.
And of course, the person who was driving her car immediately got out, screamed at my dad that it was his fault, threw her shoes at him and then took off immediately when he started dialing 911.
God I miss that car.
My favorite Volvo was our mid-1970s maroon 244 four door, which was worth so little when it broke down on a road trip that the mechanic traded it for a hotel room for the night and bus tickets home, which was also our only Volvo for the reason I just said.
The 242 Turbo Evolution, a car you can only recreate because it was never sold. And the best part is all the bodies used for the homologation scam are on this side of the Atlantic so it isn't an impossibly expensive task.
The 240 is the absolute GOAT. I've been driving these since college and we've been through hell and back together. They've accompanied to every adult job I've had, moved me, gotten my friends around when their cars died and they needed wheels, brought my bands on tours, hucked donuts in many parking lots, acted as campers and stood in for half-ton trucks, survived accidents, heart breaks, and celebrated triumphs together. My 240's have been in movies, TV shows, bank commercials, on race tracks, rallycross courses, and auto slalom Saturdays. Funerals, birthdays, concerts, road trips, all at the helm of a 240. I've had wagons, sedans, coupes, loved them all. I drove my '79 242 to my first date with my now wife, we've road tripped it all over Eastern Canada, and a few weeks ago it carried us away from our wedding, serving its most important drive yet as our "just married" car. We've agreed that if we ever have kids, the come home from the hospital in the 240.
These cars have been a close companion and a true member of the family through all of the ups and downs that life has thrown at me, and I'll never be without one in the yard. long live the boxy king.
244 glt... metallic, plastic coated, 4 manual plus an auto overdrive 5th, all in glorious velour. Learned to drive in one of these therefore is best Volvo!
My favorite is the classic 240 wagon. Just the most classic lines. The 240 wagon still looks good today, albeit in a more retro kind of way. While I lust after many Volvos, (looking at you ES1800, C30, and C70) the combination of style and utility wrapped in Swedish bodywork make the 240 wagon my candidate for favorite Volvo.
1982 240DL wagon. My first car. Rolled it 10 times into a field and came out without a scratch.
Submitted by: Mondestine, Modusoperandi, Emoroffle, 242_Flathood, Austin Ivers, J-Wins, Putt
If you don't love the Volvo 240, there's something wrong.
S60 R / V70 R
Oh now you've done it. Every former volvo owner is going to come in here an wax poetically about their Swedish arm chair.
I am no different. I miss the hell out of my old Sapphire Atacama S60R. Such a lovely car, from the way it drove, to the feel of the seats, to the sound it made. Oh and the spaceball, can't forget the spaceball. I just wish they were easier to keep up. I sold it when we were expecting our first kid and honestly I'm glad I did. No way those untreated leather seats would have survived 2 toddlers back there. But I always wish I could have kept it somehow.
V70R is the one for me, never owned one but its always on my list when looking for another car. Friends have had them and loved them, I just love they are a sleeper longroof and handle well for being a brick, most people (my kids) wouldnt understand.
I found a 1998 V70R at a dealer who was having a hard time selling the car. It was red and they thought that was the reason so they had it painted silver. I painted cars for a brief time and was easy to see that the paint job on the V70R was very poorly done. We haggled and I ended up with what I thought was a good price. The car drove great and was so much fun. I used it to tow my bike to the track and would sleep in the back. So wanted to fix the paint to its original red, but a drunk driver hit it while parked. Ugly Betty was totaled and I have missed her ever since.
Submitted by: Atomic, LS1T56FC, ircsmith
I swoon a little every time I see one of these.
C30
The C30. Quite a change for Volvo, and an interesting sport coupe. And it would have to be red. Other colors make it look like a totally different car.
The early pre-facelift C30 in the two-tone pearl white and metallic bronze. Terrific looks, high quality for the hot hatch class, turbo 5cyl... yes.
The C30 T-5 R Design. Quick, smooth safe hatchback
I had a C30 T-5 that I loved. It was quick, stylish, reliable and practical.
My perfect work car was a Volvo C30. I have owned 3, two were lost to insurance company decisions (I won't be fooled again). One day I hope to find a 262 Crown coupe or 780 coupe.
Submitted by: Rick C., Nathaniel Kuhn, StaninOrlando, PhilRoastBeef, CTECH83
I was so happy to see so much love for the C30. It's such a great design, especially with the metallic brown trim, and a C30 is still one of the rarest cars I've ever seen.
780
I loved that 780 as a kid, thought it looked quite at place with BMW / MB in the 80s.
I love it. It's big, square, old-school Volvo. I know it is sacrilege to some, but if I won a lottery I'd have one made with a V-8 conversion. Otherwise, everything else as period-correct as possible.
Submitted by: JBodyBuilder, scoobylicious
The 780 would be a great candidate for a subtle restomod.
V90
Having driven a handful of wagons ('83 240DL, '01 V70 XC,and now 2 V90s) I have to say I love the V90 (though the V70 had more comfortable seats). We also had an '08 C70 which was fun.
With more than 150k miles between the 2 V90s I've never had a mechanical problem, the T6 has decent acceleration, the wayback is perfect for our 96 pound Lab, the B&W sound system holds up to the $20k system in our Bentley....nothing to complain about.
We bought a V90 because pretty much everyone except MB stopped importing their big wagons. Turns out it's a really really nice car which somehow is faster and heavier than our previous 530 xiT
Submitted by: OuttaHere, Randomizer
I think the V90 will go down in history as one of the best-looking wagons ever made.
164
164 Hands down, gorgeous curves, low end torque, just a delightful cruising vehicle.
Submitted by: otw
Such a fun and quirky face.
C70
C70 in Saffron Orange!
While I liked the looks of the C30 and really appreciated the stylistic leap they made with the original C70; for me it's the 850. During a trip to California in the early 90s, I think it was Budget who asked if I wanted to hear their specials. For the same price as my "Cavalier or similar" they offered a Mustang convertible. As it was actively raining at the time I took a pass. The Volvo was the next offering and it my first taste of that class of car beyond valet-parking it. So, sentimental favorite and the price was right.
Of course, the bun warmers were set at full roast so by the time I hit the 55 I was desperately searching the "not exactly ergonomically obvious" cabin for the off switch.
For me, it's the Volvo C70. I just wish Volvo had made it RWD instead of FWD. A five-cylinder, rear-wheel-drive C70 would've been one hell of a combo.
Submitted by: CptObvs, DungBeetle62, Pedro Silva
Another seriously excellent Volvo design.
Amazon
The 1966 Volvo 122s! Just a great car for its time.
Great car for any time.
Submitted by: Old_SLAAB_Guy, dyson shultz
Another car that makes me smile every time I see one.
S70
99 S70 base model
The seats were better in that car than in the Rolls Royce Ghost/Wraith or Bentley Continental I have driven. Best seats of any car I have ever been in. Parts content was a hodgepodge of things from all over the world. Stuff was made in the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, UK, Germany, etc but it worked. It was quality and so easy to repair anything on it.
The only bad things were how the adhesive on the door cards would break down and the vinyl would peel/bubble plus the dash would rattle because the plastic tabs holding it in the car would break from road vibration.
Submitted by: Tex
I believe you.
262C
Volvo 262C because I was amazed at how much a chopped roof and fewer doors changed the look of a sedan. Not necessarily stunning but cool and eye-opening to a young lad. "The Volvo 262C is a luxury coupé made by Volvo from 1977 (as a 1978 model) until 1981. Based on the 264 six-cylinder saloon, the 262C was designed in-house by Volvo's Jan Wilsgaard, and built by Bertone in Turin, Italy."
There's something very alluring about the 262C. That dramatically chopped roof has no right to be sitting on top of such a boxy...erm...box. I don't know how, but it works.
Submitted by: BossLinco, Matt R
Volvo should do a new Bertone model inspired by the 262C.
V60 Polestar
2014 V60 Polestar in Swedish Racing Green
Grew up with a 240 Turbo so always loved them but it's the 2015 V60 Polestar for me. I've owned one for the last decade+, so it's an easy choice.
Submitted by: MyKinjaHandleWontFit, p50GT
I love the current-gen V60 Polestar, too.
S80 V8
S80 sedan w/ the Yamaha V8
Submitted by: Pahtylikeits1999
I would rather have an XC90 V8, but these are awesome.
XC90
Our gen1 XC90 Executive fits in the double-decker section of the Chunnel, it has massage/heat/cool seats, Jaguars and Range Rovers dive for the middle lane as we close on them, and we can all four sleep in it, waking to coffee on the tailgate. It's close to teleportation within western Europe.
Submitted by: jackedbrickjockey
That's awesome, the Executive models are so cool. It's hard to believe the first-gen XC90 is almost 25 years old now.
Turbobricks
I will second the 940 turbo. My dad got T-boned in it, and the most damage it suffered was from when he broke the window slamming the door in his rage.
I had a 760 Turbo and loved it. One time I got it up to 120 mph on the interstate without hitting red line and it ran just as smooth as it did at 60! But the P1800 is my favorite model to look at.
Submitted by: Alex Nicastro, Brian
Maybe I should buy another.
The Sweat Box
My buddy's first car was a mid '60s Volvo wagon we called the Sweat Box. I have no idea which model it was. One of my favorite car memories is us going to China Town in the Sweat Box and buying enough illegal fireworks to fill the back up to within a foot of the headliner. Turns out, if you drop a light M1000 out the window of a rolling Volvo, you'll be gone before the cops show up. No, I didn't learn my lesson. Why do you ask?
Submitted by: Rollerrobb
Hell yeah.