Do The Top Summer Tires Reviewed By Consumer Reports Outgrip The Cheapest Ones?

You know what doesn't roll off the tongue? Well, no, not tires. With a big enough tongue that would work fine. But we're talking about the National Highway Transportation Agency (NHTSA) Uniform Tire Quality Grading (UTQG) standard. That's the wonky way the feds evaluate wear, traction and temperature.

For our purposes, since we're talking about grip, and how Consumer Reports has scored that metric among 14 ultra-high-performance summer tires, you need to know that NHTSA's UTQG scale for traction ranges from AA to A, B, and down to C. The feds say these scores reflect "the tire's ability to stop on wet pavement as measured under controlled conditions on specified government test surfaces of asphalt and concrete." NHTSA doesn't actually test tires, however; tire manufacturers conduct their own testing and self-report their ratings to the feds.

Still, it's telling that only one out of 14 tires on Consumer Reports' recent evaluation didn't nab an AA UTQG score for traction, the $149 Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 — which still has an A rating. Maybe what's more revealing is that from the cheapest $147 Sumitomo HTR Z5 to the most expensive $241.99 Michelin Pilot Sport 4s, Consumer Reports gave 13 of 14 tires either its top score or second-best rating for dry braking, wet braking and handling. One tire, the $181 Nitto NT555 G2, only managed an average rating tally for wet braking and handling. The rest of the scores are nearly identical.

So it's apparently wise to buy one the cheapest tires (like that Firestone) that still gets the same traction-related scores from Consumer Reports as that 62%-more-expensive Michelin. Is there any question about this? Perhaps.