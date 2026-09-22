The Service Station Bruce McLaren's Parents Owned Inspired McLaren's New Logo

McLaren has a new logo, and while changes of this ilk are often easy to be cynical about, this is one rebranding that's actually rooted in a neat bit of history. You might recognize the new font as the same one seen on the back of the company's new manual McL 6GT supercar, but it's actually inspired by the sign that sat above the service station owned by founder Bruce McLaren's parents. That service station in Auckland, by the way, is where it all began. The car Bruce won his first race in was said to be built there.

McLaren

The press release included newly edited images of the 6GT with the fresh "McLaren" script on the back, where previous images of it had "McL 6GT," so it's safe to assume this logo will be seen in physical badge form on the brand's future road cars. Including, yes, that now-confirmed performance SUV. For those more fond of McLaren's existing branding, the Speedmark — that's the little stretched-moon badge that often sits on the cars' noses — will stick around, as will the Papaya Orange color scheme.