BMW Changed Its Famous Badge But You'll Have To Look Very, Very Hard To See What's Different

Don't worry, it didn't make any radical changes. In fact, BMW's tweaking of its legendary badge is so modest that you have to squint to spot the actual differences. CarScoops took note when BMW unveiled its new iX3 at the Munich Motor Show:

We reached out to BMW regarding the new logo featured on its electric SUV and asked whether it would appear on other models. A spokesperson told us, "The badge will debut on the iX3 and will gradually roll out to new or refreshed vehicles as they are introduced."

The modifications are almost hilarious in their low-keyness. A ring of chrome has been eliminated, along with the crisscrossing chrome lines, the "BMW" lettering has been streamlined, and on EVs a blue outer ring has been dropped. I personally welcome that last alteration – a BMW is a BMW in my book, regardless of what powers it – but I'm not sure about losing the chrome. I generally don't like it when brands with strong physical-world logos try to align them with print and digital iterations. BMW has apparently done this by somewhat flattening its iconic roundel for the iX3.